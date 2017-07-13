[Infographic] Koddi's Top Metasearch FAQs
Our friends at Koddi know a thing or two about metasearch - and, most importantly, they know what hoteliers want to know about metasearch.
- The top ten metasearch markets
- The biggest influences on a buyer's decision
- The most effective way to advertise low rates (note: it's not strikethrough pricing...)
And if you want to dive deeper into the world of metasearch, check out Koddi's guide to Metasearch at Scale.
