Calling All Travel Start-ups & Innovators!
EyeforTravel announces Travel Startup Awards
"Start-ups represents a fundamental shift in travel innovation. At EyeforTravel we believe that the brands investing and innovating in new offerings deserve to be recognised", says Tim Gunstone, MD, EyeforTravel Ltd.
Travel is being disrupted by factors such as: the sharing economy, mobile, social media and that constant drive to deliver the best customer experience. Technology is transforming the way travel is sold – providing exciting opportunities to enhance the customer experience, grow loyalty and ancillary revenues.
The Start-up awards is a day-long event:
- Starting with learning sessions – quizzing travel entrepreneurs on their secrets of success
- Meet the investors – and see what they look for in a travel start-up
- Start-up Pitches for the companies that are shortlisted
- Finalists and Winners announced
The lucky top two will have the opportunity to impress over 400+ senior executives from leading travel brands, including Priceline, Expedia, Alaska Airlines, Hyatt Hotels, IHG, Marriott, Skyscanner and more during the keynotes on Day 2 of the event. This will be followed by a conference attendees' live voting, who will decide the winner for 2017.
Successful applications stand the chance to receive much needed advice, funding and exposure against a backdrop of a new wave of innovation in mobile, data and technology.
Last year's finalists include Beyond Pricing, Clarifai, Neir analytics bi, RueBaRue, Travelaer, Trusted Housesitters and yanatrip.
As Charles Ralston from TripStreak commented: "The Start-up Awards is great value for money, especially for start-ups that can't typically afford to spend thousands on conferences. Bravo to EyeforTravel for pioneering this!"
To see a list of the confirmed judges, register to pitch or just attend, click here to learn more.
All entries must be received by August 31st. Find out how to enter your brand and for full terms and conditions, visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/travel-distribution-summit-north-america/awards.php
For all awards enquiries, please contact – Renu Kannu @ EyeforTravel. Details below.
Renu Kannu
Project and Content Director | Eyefortravel
W: +44 20 7375 7197
Nikhil Vijayan
Head of Digital & Content
