EyeforTravel Announces Partnership with SimpliFlying Airline Marketing Innovations Lab
Previous labs have been held in Singapore and London.
Dennis Owen, Group Social Media Manager at Cathay Pacific says, 'The thing I find most valuable about the lab is the opportunity to talk to my counterparts. The things you're struggling with or trying to figure out, everybody is too. In terms of airline conferences, this is my favourite by far'.
The focus topics for this year include:
- Social customer care
- Crisis communications
- Driving revenue from social/ mobile
- Brand personalisation
- Brand loyalty
- Big Data
You can expect senior level industry speakers and attendance from globally renowned brands including Cathay Pacific, Southwest Airlines, Virgin America, Japan Airlines, American Airlines, WestJet, Lufthansa and many more!
This is a fantastic opportunity to participate in intimate roundtables, panel discussions, and practical live experiments – helping you gain insights and develop solutions to the most pressing challenges facing airlines today.
The Airline Marketing Manifesto 2020, developed by Shashank Nigam, Founder& CEO of SimpliFlying states "Together we recognise how airline marketing has evolved. We aim to identify the key airline marketing truths going forward into 2020, and commit to agree on how airlines can succeed in the age of the 'connected traveller".
To find out more about the Airline Marketing Innovations Lab, visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/travel-distribution-summit-north-america/simpliflying-lab-las-vegas.php
For any further questions, contact – Renu Kannu @ EyeforTravel. Details below.
Renu Kannu
Project and Content Director | Eyefortravel
W: +44 20 7375 7197
renu@eyefortravel.com
Contact
Nikhil Vijayan
Head of Digital & Content
Send Email
About EyeforTravel
EyeforTravel is an online travel intelligence provider to hotels, airlines, online travel agents, cruise, car hire firms and more. Established in 1997 by Tim Gunstone, right at the inception of online travel, the group offers a diverse product portfolio including industry analysis, insights, research, webinars, reports and conferences. From major hotel brands to new startups, EyeforTravel helps its 80,000 strong customer base make better decisions, build better brands, close the most lucrative deals and ultimately sell more of their product.
For more information visit www.eyefortravel.com.