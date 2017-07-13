EyeforTravel has partnered with Simpliflying to create an exclusive 2-day Airline Marketing Innovations Lab, taking place alongside the 19th Annual North America 2017 Summit on the 19th and 20th October at the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas.

Specifically designed for airlines, this event will be attended by over 60 of the most innovative airline marketing leaders. The lab will focus on business- critical trends facing the airline industry including brand & personalization, crisis management, real-time customer service, loyalty and more!

Previous labs have been held in Singapore and London.

Dennis Owen, Group Social Media Manager at Cathay Pacific says, 'The thing I find most valuable about the lab is the opportunity to talk to my counterparts. The things you're struggling with or trying to figure out, everybody is too. In terms of airline conferences, this is my favourite by far'.

The focus topics for this year include:

Social customer care

Crisis communications

Driving revenue from social/ mobile

Brand personalisation

Brand loyalty

Big Data

You can expect senior level industry speakers and attendance from globally renowned brands including Cathay Pacific, Southwest Airlines, Virgin America, Japan Airlines, American Airlines, WestJet, Lufthansa and many more!

This is a fantastic opportunity to participate in intimate roundtables, panel discussions, and practical live experiments – helping you gain insights and develop solutions to the most pressing challenges facing airlines today.

The Airline Marketing Manifesto 2020, developed by Shashank Nigam, Founder& CEO of SimpliFlying states "Together we recognise how airline marketing has evolved. We aim to identify the key airline marketing truths going forward into 2020, and commit to agree on how airlines can succeed in the age of the 'connected traveller".

To find out more about the Airline Marketing Innovations Lab, visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/travel-distribution-summit-north-america/simpliflying-lab-las-vegas.php

