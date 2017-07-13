CHICAGO – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, a global collection of unique and independent stay experiences, is celebrating the art of storytelling through a new campaign featuring behind-the-scenes content from Dua Lipa's "New Rules" music video shoot. The short form videos highlight exclusive footage of the artist's and video director Henry Scholfield's creative vision and inspiration. The multiple pieces of content are set to be released today and throughout the month across Hyatt social channels. Themes include the music video casting process, Lipa's interaction with fans, a live performance inside Nina's House at the hotel, and an exclusive interview with the artist on her music and personal experiences that inspired her new album.

The Confidante Miami Beach, which draws its inspiration from the notion of being a trusted friend, playfully acts as a stage to help bring the "New Rules" song to life by offering the property's unique features as a one-of-a kind backdrop. The music video features Dua Lipa with her trusted group of girlfriends as they help one another avoid making the same relationship mistakes twice and move past a breakup.

"The Confidante Miami Beach truly set the stage for my 'New Rules' music video and the hotel's unique vibe helped bring the story to life," said Dua Lipa. "This song was written as the breakup song I wish I had when I was going through one, and I wanted to make sure I told the story in a new and different way to inspire others to tell their own stories."

"Just as every artist brings a distinct perspective to their audience, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt properties bring something uniquely special to their guests," said Sandra Cordova Micek, SVP of global brands, Hyatt. "The Confidante Miami Beach offers a unique setting to tell a memorable story, and through branded content and this creative opportunity with Dua Lipa, we were able to create a broader campaign that serves as inspiration to modern travelers who seek adventures and story-worthy experiences."

In addition to the short-form video content and "New Rules" music video, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt will be rolling out a branded Spotify playlist aligned with Dua Lipa's distinct musical style.

Lipa's "New Rules," which was shot at The Confidante Miami Beach, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt was released earlier this week and can be viewed on YouTube.

Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram to view the behind-the-scenes videos. To learn more about The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com.

About The Confidante Miami Beach The Confidante Miami Beach draws inspiration from the notion of being a trusted friend, providing guests with everything they need for an uncomplicated and timeless Miami Beach experience. Taking cues from its mid-century modern design, The Confidante Miami Beach celebrated its unique, storied history, as well as its future, with historical details throughout its spaces, bright colors, whimsical accents, and a relaxed, elegant vibe.

With deep historical roots in Miami Beach, The Confidante Miami Beach is a three-towered property that pays homage to the vibrant feeling of the city in the 1950s. Serving at one time as the tallest modern building in Miami Beach, the hotel originally opened as the 18-floor Lord Tarleton Hotel on Collins Avenue, making headlines and representing a boom for the city's economy. In 1955, it reopened as the Crown Hotel and later was converted into a three-tower apartment building.

