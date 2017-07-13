Two weeks after revealing its rebrand, VacayHome Connect (formerly VacayStay Connect), the leading Chicago-based vacation rental home distribution provider and one of the largest global providers of instantly-bookable vacation rental inventory, today announces it has partnered with SiteMinder, the global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, to enable mutual customers to capitalize on the booming $100 billion vacation rental market.

Through the partnership, SiteMinder's vacation rental, resort and serviced apartment customers receive direct access to VacayHome Connect's booking platform and the ability to distribute their inventory through exclusive VacayHome Connect distribution channels that include HomeAway and VRBO.

"The vacation rental industry is exploding across the globe. Property managers, resort developers, serviced and corporate apartment suppliers alike are now interested in offering their accommodations through new distribution channels to effectively compete and gain access to millions of consumers who are looking to non-traditional accommodation for their leisure and business travel," says Sunil Aluvila, Founder and CEO of VacayHome Connect.

"VacayHome Connect's robust platform offers partnerships with major distribution channels globally as well as unique private distribution channel options that represent an entirely new source of bookings. These channels, plus our many partners, offer SiteMinder's customers an alternative option to promote their rental inventory."

SiteMinder's managing director – the Americas, Fig Cakar, says, "Underpinning SiteMinder's partnership with VacayHome Connect is the recognition that while today's traveler is in constant pursuit of a new experience, there are few options available to owners of vacation rental properties and serviced apartments to keep up with demand through integrated booking and distribution technology. We are pleased to partner with VacayHome Connect to fill this need."

Ryan Nindorf, Senior Director, Global Revenue Management, a major distribution partner of VacayHome Connect, adds, "The partnership between SiteMinder and VacayHome Connect has enabled us to easily gain access to HomeAway Network and VacayHome Connect's private channels by leveraging the combination of VacayHome Connect's full service distribution solution along with our existing use of SiteMinder's platform. As a result, we are pleased to have been able to capture incremental revenue."

About SiteMinder

As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.

SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major global distribution systems. With more than 26,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents. For more information, visit www.siteminder.com.

Contact

Peter Winkler

Director of Digital Marketing & Distribution

Phone: (847) 784-9990

Send Email