For more information read the interview



with Majda Rozina Dolenc, the director of the Slovenian Tourist Board in Germany, who talks about her experience as the Convention & Culture Partner of the ITB Berlin Convention 2017. Please follow this link: www.bit.ly/2umrpDR.

Contact

Emanuel Höger

Press Spokesman and Press and Public Relations Director, Corporate Communication - Messe Berlin Group

Phone: +49 30 3038-2270

Fax: +49 30 3038-2279

Send Email

About ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention

ITB Berlin 2018 will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, 7 to 11 March. From Wednesday to Friday ITB Berlin is open to trade visitors only. ITB Berlin is the World"s Leading Travel Trade Show. In 2017 a total of 10,000 companies and organisations from 184 countries exhibited their products and services to around 169,000 visitors, who included 109,000 trade visitors. Parallel with the show the ITB Berlin Convention, the largest event of its kind, will be held from Wednesday, 7 to Saturday, 10 March 2018. Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors and exhibitors. More details are available at www.itb-berlin.com, www.itb-convention.com and at ITB Social Media Newsroom.

You may obtain your accreditation for ITB Berlin 2018 from November 2017 at www.itb-berlin.com/Press/Accreditation/.

Join the ITB Press Network at www.linkedin.com/groups/Official-ITB-Newsroom-2521886/about.

Become a fan of ITB Berlin at www.facebook.com/ITBBerlin.

Follow ITB Berlin on www.twitter.com/ITB_Berlin.

Get the latest updates from the Social Media Newsroom at http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en.

You can find press releases on the internet at www.itb-berlin.com under the section heading Press / Press Releases. Make use of our information service and subscribe to our RSS feeds.