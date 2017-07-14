INTEREL Improves Guest Experience And Operational Efficiency At Palazzo Versace Dubai Through Advanced Integration
The first property in the world to take advantage of the new solution is the prestigious Palazzo Versace in Dubai, UAE. Sandra Tikal, General Manager of the hotel, said: "At Palazzo Versace Dubai we've selected the INTEREL Guest Room Management System and Amadeus HotSOS as the best-in-class solutions for guest room automation and staff workflow management. The integration between the two systems allows for seamless transition of guest requests in the room into our operational workflow system and enables our staff to work more efficiently, be more attentive, and respond to guest needs quicker than ever before."
Anytime a guest makes a request via the INTEREL glass panel in the room, it immediately and automatically raises a work order ticket, where the correct member of staff is assigned to assist. Once the request is in process, the guest can receive feedback on the glass panel in the room to know their query is being attended to, creating a seamless and direct interaction.
INTEREL's Group CEO, Florian Gallini said: "It's been an excellent experience working with the Amadeus team, both from a technical and strategic perspective. We are glad to debut this new integration at a leading property such as Palazzo Versace Dubai and look forward to enable additional use cases using our connectBsmart infrastructure."
INTEREL's award-winning connectBsmart solution serves as an IoT infrastructure in the hotel room, allowing virtually limitless use cases for improved operational efficiency and new guest experiences in the hotel.
The integration is now generally available for all customers and interested hotels should contact their regional INTEREL or Amadeus account manager.
About Interel
INTEREL is the leading solution provider of integrated guestroom control and energy management systems for the hospitality industry.
With usability and guest experience as core design principles, INTEREL"s Guest Room Management System provides innovative and energy efficient control of lighting and climate. Building on its technology foundation, INTEREL continues to expand its solution portfolio and has been voted most innovative hospitality technology for two consecutive years with its "connectBsmart" Bluetooth infrastructure and the world"s first Water Management System for guestrooms.
Through its Hotel of ThingsTM platform, INTEREL is also the frontrunner in bringing the Internet of Things (IoT) to the hospitality industry. Paired with the "connectBsmart" Bluetooth infrastructure, it enables endless use cases to improve guest experience, operational efficiency and sustainability.