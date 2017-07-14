Dubai -- INTEREL, the world's leading provider of integrated guestroom control and energy management systems for the hospitality industry, is working to connect the room with the operational staff.

Hotels utilise INTEREL to enable their guests to control light, climate and request housekeeping, butler service and more, and can benefit from increased operational automation and an improved ability to service guests more efficiently through an integration to the Amadeus HotSOS platform.

The first property in the world to take advantage of the new solution is the prestigious Palazzo Versace in Dubai, UAE. Sandra Tikal, General Manager of the hotel, said: "At Palazzo Versace Dubai we've selected the INTEREL Guest Room Management System and Amadeus HotSOS as the best-in-class solutions for guest room automation and staff workflow management. The integration between the two systems allows for seamless transition of guest requests in the room into our operational workflow system and enables our staff to work more efficiently, be more attentive, and respond to guest needs quicker than ever before."

Anytime a guest makes a request via the INTEREL glass panel in the room, it immediately and automatically raises a work order ticket, where the correct member of staff is assigned to assist. Once the request is in process, the guest can receive feedback on the glass panel in the room to know their query is being attended to, creating a seamless and direct interaction.

INTEREL's Group CEO, Florian Gallini said: "It's been an excellent experience working with the Amadeus team, both from a technical and strategic perspective. We are glad to debut this new integration at a leading property such as Palazzo Versace Dubai and look forward to enable additional use cases using our connectBsmart infrastructure."

INTEREL's award-winning connectBsmart solution serves as an IoT infrastructure in the hotel room, allowing virtually limitless use cases for improved operational efficiency and new guest experiences in the hotel.

The integration is now generally available for all customers and interested hotels should contact their regional INTEREL or Amadeus account manager.

Contact

Anne Bleeker

Managing Partner, In2 Consulting

Phone: +971 44558499

Send Email