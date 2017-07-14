The Ascott Limited's CEO Mr Lee Chee Koon has been accorded the Business China Young Achiever Award (通商中国青年奖) for Ascott's contributions to Singapore-China relations. The award was presented by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Business China Awards Dinner 2017. Organised by Business China, the awards aim to honour outstanding individuals and enterprises for their contributions to Singapore-China relations as well as promoting bilingualism and biculturalism in Singapore.

Please click here for the award citation video featuring Mr Lee Chee Koon on Ascott's achievements and business strategies in China.

Please note that all contents are embargoed till Fri, 14 July 2017, 9.30pm .

speech by Mr Lee Chee Koon, background information on Ascott's business in China, and photos of Ascott Raffles City Chengdu (成都雅诗阁来福士中心服务公寓) and Ascott Huai Hai Road Shanghai (上海雅诗阁淮海路服务公寓).

Appended below is a media statement to be attributed to Mr Lee Chee Koon, Ascott's CEO, on receiving the Business China Young Achiever Award 2017.

"I am humbled and honoured to receive this year's Business China Young Achiever Award. Ascott started out in China in 1998 with our first serviced residence in Shanghai. Today, it is our fastest growing market with more than 100 properties across 29 cities. Ascott has always been on the lookout for opportunities to work with Chinese firms. I am pleased to count Vanke, Yuexiu, and China Merchant among some of our valuable China partners. To further spur innovation in our business, Ascott took a stake in Tujia.com (commonly known as China's AirBnB) and formed a strategic partnership with Alibaba's Fliggy to reach out to more Chinese travellers on their platforms. We are currently working on a number of other interesting tie-ups in China, and I hope to share more good news with you when we are ready."

"These achievements are only possible because of the people we have in the company. As the Chinese saying goes:盖有非常之功，必待非常之人, we need extraordinary people to achieve extraordinary outcomes. At the heart of Ascott's achievements is my core team. They are some of the most intelligent, capable, dedicated, responsible and resourceful colleagues I have ever met. Of course, we cannot forget many key people who have been instrumental in laying the foundation for Ascott, so that my colleagues and I can reap the fruits of the labour.前人种树，后人乘凉。So rightfully, this Business China Award should belong to CapitaLand, to Ascott, and to all the extraordinary colleagues who have been involved in this amazing journey."

Mr Lee Chee Koon, CEO of Ascott

李志勤

首席执行官

雅诗阁有限公司

