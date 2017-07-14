Guestline and Digital Alchemy, a leading provider of CRM solutions in the hospitality marketplace, are pleased to announce a partnership agreement.

Digital Alchemy's team of hospitality veterans create industry-leading CRM solutions for hotels, spas, and resorts. Their passion for the hospitality industry has driven them to develop digital marketing solutions that drive revenue and empower property management teams to raise the bar for guests like never before.

Digital Alchemy has a proven solution that, when paired with Guestline solutions, will allow properties to drill down into customer data and ensure every opportunity to drive revenue is optimised. They offer pre- and post-stay targeted email communications, including Confirmation Emails, Pre-Stay Reminder Emails, PostStay surveys, targeted email offers and more. Digital Alchemy's professionals are dedicated to increasing guest engagement while turning your guests into customers for life.

"Phase 2 of Guestline's growth is well under way with focus being put into our 3rd party integrations and partners. We are passionate about collaborating with a huge selection of hospitality focussed, industry-leading services to ensure every aspect of managing a property is met. Digital Alchemy are leaders in the field of guest management, relationship management and using social engagement to increase revenue, which we recognised as a fantastic addition to the Guestline product suite. We are looking forward to working closely with the team at Digital Alchemy to empower our users with the latest technology available." Andrew Williams, Development Director at Guestline

Nigel Allport, Vice President, Business Development at Digital Alchemy added, "We are very pleased to be partnered with Guestline to offer our mutual clients hospitality-specific Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and email marketing solutions. This will enable properties to increase sales, reduce no-shows and drive additional revenue.

Digital Alchemy's aim is to help personalise the guest experience while simultaneously assisting the hotels' overall marketing and revenue generation objectives.

We recognised Guestline as a leader within the hospitality sector. Our partnership will give Guestline clients access to world-class guest communication and digital marketing services which will bring a new dimension to driving revenue and empowering hotels to raise guest loyalty and repeat visitors"

