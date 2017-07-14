Guestline announce partnership agreement with Digital Alchemy
Team of hospitality veterans create industry-leading CRM solutions for hotels, spas, and resorts
Digital Alchemy has a proven solution that, when paired with Guestline solutions, will allow properties to drill down into customer data and ensure every opportunity to drive revenue is optimised. They offer pre- and post-stay targeted email communications, including Confirmation Emails, Pre-Stay Reminder Emails, PostStay surveys, targeted email offers and more. Digital Alchemy's professionals are dedicated to increasing guest engagement while turning your guests into customers for life.
"Phase 2 of Guestline's growth is well under way with focus being put into our 3rd party integrations and partners. We are passionate about collaborating with a huge selection of hospitality focussed, industry-leading services to ensure every aspect of managing a property is met. Digital Alchemy are leaders in the field of guest management, relationship management and using social engagement to increase revenue, which we recognised as a fantastic addition to the Guestline product suite. We are looking forward to working closely with the team at Digital Alchemy to empower our users with the latest technology available." Andrew Williams, Development Director at Guestline
Nigel Allport, Vice President, Business Development at Digital Alchemy added, "We are very pleased to be partnered with Guestline to offer our mutual clients hospitality-specific Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and email marketing solutions. This will enable properties to increase sales, reduce no-shows and drive additional revenue.
Digital Alchemy's aim is to help personalise the guest experience while simultaneously assisting the hotels' overall marketing and revenue generation objectives.
We recognised Guestline as a leader within the hospitality sector. Our partnership will give Guestline clients access to world-class guest communication and digital marketing services which will bring a new dimension to driving revenue and empowering hotels to raise guest loyalty and repeat visitors"
To arrange a demonstration of the suite of hospitality software solutions available from Guestline and details on Digital Alchemy, please contact us via enquiries@guestline.com.
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
For more information, visit www.guestline.com