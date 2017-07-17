Boston, MA – Today at the Global Business Travel Association's annual conference in Boston, GroundLink, a global black car service that combines 24/7 customer service with leading technology to deliver safe, reliable transportation, announced the introduction of Ride Now®, an app-based service that allows customers to obtain a ride in 20 minutes or less. The new service is available starting today. The service expands the company's footprint in metro Boston and has also substantially reduced lead times needed to book a scheduled ride to and from surrounding New England suburban areas. For every Boston Ride Now ride completed from now through August 31, GroundLink will donate $5 to the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston.

Ride Now offers the same professional, chauffeured service that customers have come to appreciate with GroundLink's scheduled service, which features professionally-trained drivers who are vetted and fully-insured and licensed. Additionally, all Ride Now vehicles are well-maintained black on black cars, which is not the case with many of the ridesharing companies. Prices for a ride to Boston Logan from downtown Boston start as low as $51 when booked using Ride Now.

"It is exciting to be announcing our increasingly popular Ride Now service here in Boston during the largest corporate travel convention in the country. We currently offer Ride Now in New York and Chicago, and just recently launched in Austin, Dallas and Houston. Boston is the latest city to join our growing number of Ride Now markets, as we continue to rapidly expand this service as the perfect complement to our scheduled service. While business travelers still prefer to schedule many of their rides, such as trips to the airport, they also want to have access to last-minute rides for that impromptu meeting or a pick-up from the airport that they didn't book in advance. Ride Now is the perfect solution for such instances. We are also extremely pleased be giving back to the local Boston community through our partnership with the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston," said Liz Carisone, CEO of GroundLink.

"We are proud to partner with GroundLink for this exciting opportunity to raise crucial funding for our programs and also raise awareness of the need for positive women mentors for Greater Boston's girls. GroundLink is making an important investment in the health of our community," said Deborah Re, president and CEO, Big Sister Association of Greater Boston

For Ride Now service, customers simply open GroundLink's mobile app, select the location where they would like to be picked up and dropped off and then select Ride Now. Once booked, the customer can see their driver in real-time. The app allows customers to see a full price breakdown of their trip prior to booking and rates are locked in. Once the ride is in progress, customers can track their car and communicate directly with their driver.

About GroundLink

GroundLink is a pioneer in developing leading mobile technology and software solutions for the ground transportation industry. In addition to being technology focused, GroundLink is a best-in-class, global black car service. The brand excels at combining customer-centric technology and high-touch 24/7 customer service to deliver a safe, reliable and professional ride at an affordable price. Through a vast network of carefully vetted independent operators and affiliates, GroundLink provides rides to both business and leisure travelers in more than 300 cities around the world. GroundLink offers a multiple booking platform for its consumer and corporate clients that includes its website (http://www.groundlink.com), its iPhone or Android app, and its 24/7 Customer Service Center (855.463.7150). GroundLink has offices in North America and Europe, with its headquarters in New York, NY.

About Big Sister Association of Greater Boston

Big Sister Association of Greater Boston ignites girls' passion and power to succeed through positive mentoring relationships with women and enrichment programs that support girls' healthy development. Since 1951, Big Sister Boston has focused on meeting the unique needs of girls by providing them with the guidance, caring, and support of a Big Sister. Today, the organization serves more than 2,700 girls annually through professionally supported mentoring relationships with trained women mentors and enrichment activities that address the social-emotional development of girls age 7-20. Big Sister Boston is the only independently supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) agency exclusively serving girls, and was recognized by BBBSA as the 2015 National Agency of the Year from more than 300 affiliates across the country. For more information, please visit www.bigsister.org and follow @BigSisterBoston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

