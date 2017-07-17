BOSTON, MA – Atlas Travel, an award-winning, full-service travel management company in Marlborough, MA, is proud to announce the newest value to clients and travelers, AMIGo. AMIGo, Atlas' Mobile Information on the Go, is powered by mTrip, an award-winning mobile travel industry leader, and will be showcased at the upcoming GBTA Convention 2017 in Boston from July 15 - 19th. AMIGo ensures that travelers always have critical travel information at their fingertips, as well as easy access to 24/7 travel support.

"Travel is very personal, and with AMIGo, you get to decide what information is important to you," says Victor Johnson, Atlas Travel's Solutions Portfolio Director. "From practical information such as itinerary details and safety and security information, to destination information such as embassy information, dining and sightseeing guides, foreign language phrasebooks and more. AMIGo even includes Journaling and Augmented Reality functionality. AMIGo really is your best friend on the go!"

"We are proud to partner with Atlas Travel to launch their AmiGo app and create an amazing travel experience together," says Carole Moreira, mTrip's Head of Business Development. "Combining Atlas Travel's technology, corporate travel expertise, and excellent service level, with mTrip's rich content, travel tools and customizable features, is truly an exciting project. We are convinced that Atlas Travel's unique mobile platform will offer a holistic and personalized experience."

In addition to itinerary management and travel support, AMIGo provides innovative and modern solutions to common travel stressors. Find the best place for a quick meal with access real-time visual displays of local businesses, along with ratings and hours of operations. Never get lost again with AMIGo's offline destination maps and geolocation, street-search enabled. Better still, AMIGo provides offline directions whether you're traveling by foot, motor transport, or subway.

To learn about AMIGo, visit www.atlastravel.com/AMIGo

