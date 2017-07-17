Say Hello to AMIGo: Atlas Travel’s Mobile Travel App
"We are proud to partner with Atlas Travel to launch their AmiGo app and create an amazing travel experience together," says Carole Moreira, mTrip's Head of Business Development. "Combining Atlas Travel's technology, corporate travel expertise, and excellent service level, with mTrip's rich content, travel tools and customizable features, is truly an exciting project. We are convinced that Atlas Travel's unique mobile platform will offer a holistic and personalized experience."
In addition to itinerary management and travel support, AMIGo provides innovative and modern solutions to common travel stressors. Find the best place for a quick meal with access real-time visual displays of local businesses, along with ratings and hours of operations. Never get lost again with AMIGo's offline destination maps and geolocation, street-search enabled. Better still, AMIGo provides offline directions whether you're traveling by foot, motor transport, or subway.
To learn about AMIGo, visit www.atlastravel.com/AMIGo
Contact
Jennifer Daltorio
Marketing & Communications Coordinator
Phone: 508-488-1189
Send Email
Atlas Travel is a certified Women"s Business Enterprise (WBE) and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), as well as a distinguished member of the Inc. 5000 list.
mTrip is a leader in the mobile travel industry with over 3 million downloads and award-winning solutions that serve clients from across the globe. Since 2009, mTrip has been offering white label and customized solutions while continuously developing agile and flexible platforms that can adapt to each client"s specific needs. Leading global travel brands rely on mTrip to produce an optimal product that improves travel experience, increases mobile revenue, and provides valuable customer insight.