Boston, MA – Prime Numbers Technology (Prime), long-standing provider of industry-leading corporate travel analytics and benchmarking solutions, announced the release of Insights, a travel program review and presentation builder. Included with both Prime Analytics and Prime Sourcing licenses, this new module adds time saving capabilities to the Prime platform of tools. Prime will be showcasing Insights' new features July 17 - 19th at GBTA 2017.

"Account managers spend hours creating presentations for account reviews. The potential for Insights to save valuable time by generating a presentation at the push of a button or on a recurring schedule is powerful and exciting," says Robin Carter, Consulting Advisor at Prime with over 10 years of account management experience and over 25 years in the travel industry. "It enables account managers to focus on service and strategy, helping their clients reach their goals."

Insights allows users to combine data from all Prime Analytics and Prime Sourcing modules into one powerful web-based presentation or summary. Users can choose a presentation template from the library or build their own. The template can be run at any time with the latest company data and easily shared to non-Prime users. Virtually any data and information from Prime Analytics or Prime Sourcing can be included.

"Our customers already have their travel data in the Prime tools to provide actionable data analytics to optimize their travel programs. It was a natural progression to give them the capability to share that data in an easy-to-use, automated way," said Mark Bresnahan, Vice President & General Manager of Prime. "There is no reason to recreate a presentation quarter after quarter when most of the slides contain data that just needs to be refreshed."

The premium version of Insights allows users to build highly customizable slides with unique branding, logos, images, fonts, colors, and more. External data currently not included in Prime tools can be uploaded and edited into grids, charts, and graphs. Maintain consistent branding and highlight unique value proposition by creating, saving and sharing custom presentation templates. Users can even schedule the presentations individually, or send account reviews to multiple accounts from one template.

Future enhancements will expand upon Prime Sourcing with contract monitoring report scheduling and proposal comparisons.

Contact

Jennifer Daltorio

Marketing & Communications Coordinator

Phone: 508-488-1189

Send Email