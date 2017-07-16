Supplier News16 July 2017
6 Reports every Hotelier Needs
Hotel operations move fast and at times it can feel like there are a dozen fires to put out.As a hotelier, you want to spend your time growing your business and maintaining your vision. But you also want to remain ever-vigilant about threats to the bottom line.
Inn-Flow's auto email reports deliver vital labor and accounting analyticsin order to free up your time and energy. By automatically emailing out key reports, your managers, co-owners, executives, and departmental heads will be better able to independently keep things on track. Now you can focus on the bigger picture.
