Dubai, UAE – INTEREL, the world's fastest-growing manufacturer of integrated room technologies in the hospitality industry, has announced the appointment of Helmut Frank as the company's SVP Europe, who is responsible for cementing INTEREL's position in Europe as a global leader in hospitality technology.

Frank has worked with some of Europe's leading building technology companies for the past 20 years, including Gira, with whom he served as the group's Director of Hospitality in Europe for the past six years.

Florian Gallini, Group CEO of INTEREL, said: "INTEREL is firmly established in Europe, with demand for our intelligent hospitality technology products and services continuing to grow from strength-to-strength. The appointment of Helmut comes at an opportune time for INTEREL as we grow the support we offer our clients who are focused on enhancing their guests' experiences."

Continually recognised for innovation and technology leadership in hospitality, INTEREL takes a global view and is seeking to deliver greener and more sustainable operations worldwide, by building on the efforts of hoteliers in each of its regions, who are focused on reducing energy consumption and costs, while improving guest experiences.

"As an industry veteran, I have spent much of my career in building technology looking for ways to integrate and leverage complementary systems and solutions. INTEREL offers the best hospitality solution in the market and I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to INTEREL's global growth, while expanding the group's position as a global leader in Europe." commented Frank.

