INTEREL Appoints Helmut Frank as SVP Europe
Frank is looking forward to leading INTEREL’s growth in Europe
Florian Gallini, Group CEO of INTEREL, said: "INTEREL is firmly established in Europe, with demand for our intelligent hospitality technology products and services continuing to grow from strength-to-strength. The appointment of Helmut comes at an opportune time for INTEREL as we grow the support we offer our clients who are focused on enhancing their guests' experiences."
Continually recognised for innovation and technology leadership in hospitality, INTEREL takes a global view and is seeking to deliver greener and more sustainable operations worldwide, by building on the efforts of hoteliers in each of its regions, who are focused on reducing energy consumption and costs, while improving guest experiences.
"As an industry veteran, I have spent much of my career in building technology looking for ways to integrate and leverage complementary systems and solutions. INTEREL offers the best hospitality solution in the market and I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to INTEREL's global growth, while expanding the group's position as a global leader in Europe." commented Frank.
About Interel
INTEREL is the leading solution provider of integrated guestroom control and energy management systems for the hospitality industry.
With usability and guest experience as core design principles, INTEREL"s Guest Room Management System provides innovative and energy efficient control of lighting and climate. Building on its technology foundation, INTEREL continues to expand its solution portfolio and has been voted most innovative hospitality technology for two consecutive years with its "connectBsmart" Bluetooth infrastructure and the world"s first Water Management System for guestrooms.
Through its Hotel of ThingsTM platform, INTEREL is also the frontrunner in bringing the Internet of Things (IoT) to the hospitality industry. Paired with the "connectBsmart" Bluetooth infrastructure, it enables endless use cases to improve guest experience, operational efficiency and sustainability.