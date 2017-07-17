Raytheon has awarded its global corporate travel management company, BCD Travel, with a 2017 Supplier Excellence Program EPIC Award for outstanding performance, contributions and support to the defense contractor's global corporate travel programs. The annual award honors companies who excel in customer service and operational support while helping the company achieve Raytheon's key goals and initiatives.

"We're always pleased when a customer singles us out for service excellence because that's a key measure of our success," says BCD Travel Senior Vice President Tracy Maier. "We believe if we focus on the customer first, achieving our other goals will follow. Because Raytheon's standards are extremely high, we're honored to receive this prestigious award."

Raytheon leadership honors only the highest performing suppliers with the Epic Supplier Excellence Award. BCD has been working with Raytheon since 2007, and this is the second time the travel management company has received this recognition. BCD is the primary or consolidated TMC for 30 of the 100 largest companies in the United States by total booked air volume, according to Business Travel News.

"No matter what challenge I put in front of my Account Management and Ops Teams, they always find a way to deliver on my requests. The personnel at BCD is the best in the industry as is the reporting, technology and strategic outlook," said Jeanine Davis, Travel Commodity Manager at Raytheon. "BCD's approach to solving our business needs is unsurpassed in what I consider to be a very complex environment."

Among the areas of excellence Raytheon cited in honoring BCD with its EPIC award were:

Global Support

Crisis Management

Audit Assistance

Customized Processes and Procedures

