BCD Travel earns prestigious Raytheon Supplier Award for Excellence in account management, customer service and operational support
Raytheon leadership honors only the highest performing suppliers with the Epic Supplier Excellence Award. BCD has been working with Raytheon since 2007, and this is the second time the travel management company has received this recognition. BCD is the primary or consolidated TMC for 30 of the 100 largest companies in the United States by total booked air volume, according to Business Travel News.
"No matter what challenge I put in front of my Account Management and Ops Teams, they always find a way to deliver on my requests. The personnel at BCD is the best in the industry as is the reporting, technology and strategic outlook," said Jeanine Davis, Travel Commodity Manager at Raytheon. "BCD's approach to solving our business needs is unsurpassed in what I consider to be a very complex environment."
Among the areas of excellence Raytheon cited in honoring BCD with its EPIC award were:
- Global Support
- Crisis Management
- Audit Assistance
- Customized Processes and Procedures
