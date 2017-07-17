Groupize, the award-winning provider of innovative, simple meeting solutions today announced the release of their most inspiring e-book yet – titled, Simple Meetings: The Last Piece of the Puzzle. The 20-page guide is a must-read for travel and procurement professionals and examines the economic and business impacts of the simple meetings category on duty of care, policies, security, rogue spend, visibility, and employee/attendee experiences.

Defined by complexity, not size, simple meetings account for 60% to 80% of all meetings, yet remain largely unmanaged. Long recognized as a group and meetings technology pioneer, Groupize will be showcasing their e-book as well as their latest breakthrough solutions at the upcoming GBTA Convention, the largest annual gathering of business travel professionals in the world. This year's event is July 15th -19th in Boston.

Company CEO, Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, will also be speaking on the topic of simple meetings as part of the elite panel of the educational session Strategic Meetings Management: Cost/Benefit of Managing Small Meetings on Tuesday, July 18 at 8:00 AM in room 205A. Developed by the GBTA Meetings Committee, this session reviews approaches to strategically managing small meetings, which represent a significant category of spend and are inconsistent and fragmented across the industry.

According to de Gaspe Beaubien, for all of the reasons organizations have a managed travel program and for all the reasons they manage their large meetings, travel managers must take control of simple meetings that have fallen in the gap. "With simple meetings decentralized and mostly organized by travel arrangers and executive admins without tools, support, policies or oversight, corporations are exposed to significant and unnecessary risks. Until now, other solutions have focused solely on large events, resulting in over-engineered and cost prohibitive products. This is why the most sophisticated Strategic Meetings Management Program today only captures 20% of overall meetings. We developed this guide to offer valuable insights from experts on how to combat risks and take control of your simple meetings once and for all."

The insightful guide serves as a primer, exploring some of the most relevant topics affecting travel managers, procurement departments, and organizations looking for a better way to manage their simple meetings sourcing, bookings, air travel, and registration. To download your complimentary copy of Simple Meetings: The Last Piece of the Puzzle, please click here or visit http://unbouncepages.com/simple-meetings-ebook.

