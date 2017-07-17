Hong Kong — The smartest minds in hotel revenue management will convene 11 October for the third annual Revenue Strategy Forum (RSF) Hong Kong, to discuss ways hotels can optimize their pricing and distribution in the face of an increasingly dynamic marketplace and new industry challenges. Hotel ICON will host the daylong conference, which will feature insights from leading hospitality executives and the founders of co-host Duetto.

Third Year for RSF Conference

In an era of rapid change with new players and intermediaries, it's critical that all hotel stakeholders — GMs, DORMs, sales and marketing leaders, owners and asset managers — have the right revenue strategies in place to tackle distribution complexities. The third annual RSF, sponsored by Duetto and Hotel ICON, is a gathering of thought leaders designed to help hotels implement holistic strategies to achieve top- and bottom-line growth.

"Entering its third year in Asia, RSF has quickly become a critical program to generate new ideas and approaches to shape the future of hospitality," said Patrick Bosworth, co-founder and CEO of Duetto. "We are excited to expand this forum to bring even more innovation forward and develop new revenue strategies alongside hotel owners, asset managers and brands."

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

GENERAL SESSION: Making Marketing a Bigger Part of Your Revenue Strategy

How can hotel marketers become a bigger part of the machine that drives revenue and profits and earn a seat at the table with their peers? Hear from experts on what metrics should matter most and innovative ways to drive greater results that align with the company's Revenue Strategy.

GENERAL SESSION: China Market Outlook

With continual increasing outbound travel by Chinese consumers, what are the current distribution and technology gaps hotels need to bridge and what are some upcoming trends that hotels need to know?

GENERAL SESSION: The Future of Hotel Technology

Rather than bolting on more solutions to an already fragile ecosystem, innovative hotel companies are beginning to rethink their tech stack and are looking for ways to integrate multiple systems in a modern cloud architecture to better personalize offers and experiences for guests.

"An innovation thought leader in hospitality management, Hotel ICON is committed to innovating the hotel industry developing the next generation of hotel leaders in Asia, which is why we look forward to hosting the third Revenue Strategy Forum this year," said Richard Hatter, General Manager of Hotel ICON.

A runner-up in the 2013 United Nation's World Tourism Organisation Ulysses Award for Innovation in Enterprises, Hotel ICON is known for being both sustainable and profitable as well as showing great commitment to innovating integrated teaching, learning and research in the hospitality industry.

"The hotel market in Asia will continue to change, as will the landscape for distribution and technology, especially as we take control and shape technology to fit our needs, large and small," Hatter said. "Even as the competition in this space intensifies, the sharing of best practices and new ideas among hoteliers and strategists is more important than ever."

Registration (hotlink - http://www.rsfhongkong.com) is now open. Early-bird pricing is $199 until 1 September, $299 after.

