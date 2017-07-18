External Article

European Tourism – Most Countries Show Positive Results

tourism-review.com

European tourism sector is booming. According to the European Tourism Commission's latest report "European Tourism 2017 - Trends & Prospects", 28 out of the 30 destinations registered growth in the arrivals of foreign tourists in the first half of 2017 - some even in the double-digit range.

On the top of the ranking is Iceland which reported 56 % more tourism arrivals. Significant growth is also reported by Montenegro (+ 25%), Malta (+ 23%) and Cyprus (+ 18%). These countries all show that they can also score increasingly in the off-season.

Finland (+ 18%) and Bulgaria (+ 17%) also belong to the countries boosting European tourism sector. Portugal, Serbia and Croatia (+ 15% each) reported significant increase as well.