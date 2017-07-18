Regent Partners With Asia Miles To Launch Triple Summer Fun Mileage Campaign
Members can take advantage of many Regent experiences and destinations including- embracing the wind and waves of the Adriatic Sea atRegent Porto Montenegro, romantic voyage on the Spree River across Berlin City with Regent Berlin, discovering the local Camellia flower in the urban oasis of Regent Chongqing or paying a visit to the world's largest cultural Red Sandalwood Museum with Regent Beijing. At Regent Singapore guests can relish in a cool summer retreat while travellers to Taipei cantour a traditional temple with a professional guide from Regent Taipei.
Contact
Angela Wang
Regent Hotels & Resorts
Phone: +886 2521 5000 ext 3827
Send Email
About Regent
Regent is a global luxury hospitality brand including hotels, resorts, residences and cruises. The Regent brand returned to its Asian roots in 2010 with an acquisition by Taipei-based FIH Regent Group. The bespoke Regent experience combines Eastern simplicity and Western elegance melded with gracious and intuitive service, luxurious amenities and traditional hospitality. Regent Hotels & Resorts currently operates in select locations including Beijing, Berlin, Montenegro, Phuket, Singapore, Taipei, and Turks and Caicos. Florida-based Regent Seven Seas Cruises is an award-winning fleet of medium-sized luxury cruise ships that dock at over 300 ports worldwide. All Regent-managed hotels were acclaimed as the best luxury hotels in the world by the Condé Nast Traveler"s Readers" Choice Awards in 2011, crowning Regent as the first and only international luxury hotel group to have ever achieved this recognition. For more information, please visit www.regenthotels.com.