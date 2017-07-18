Taipei, Taiwan – Renowned luxury hotel brand Regent Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Asia's leading travel awards programme, Asia Miles, to launch its "Triple Summer Fun" mileage campaign. From now till 30 September, members of Asia Miles who book and stay at any Regent Hotel for one or more consecutive nights, by 31 October 2017 will automatically receive triple flight miles, increasing the reward from 500 miles to 1,500 miles.

With a long-established partnership with Asia Milesmembers staying with Regent Hotels around the world are eligible to receive up to 500 miles. and enjoy preferred room rates at all Regent properties. Guests flying with Cathay Pacific or Dragon Air can enjoy this Triple Summer Fun offer by joining the Asia Miles Programme.

Members can take advantage of many Regent experiences and destinations including- embracing the wind and waves of the Adriatic Sea atRegent Porto Montenegro, romantic voyage on the Spree River across Berlin City with Regent Berlin, discovering the local Camellia flower in the urban oasis of Regent Chongqing or paying a visit to the world's largest cultural Red Sandalwood Museum with Regent Beijing. At Regent Singapore guests can relish in a cool summer retreat while travellers to Taipei cantour a traditional temple with a professional guide from Regent Taipei.

