Phoenix, Ariz. – Best Western Rewards ® (BWR®) members can enjoy fun in the Nevada sun this summer when visiting the company's newest BW Premier Collection properties – Stratosphere Hotel & Casino and Aquarius Casino Resort. BWR members are eligible to redeem their points for free nights at the landmark properties. In addition, BWR members will earn a $10 Best Western Travel Card® for each night booked now through September 4, 2017 and AAA®/CAA® members will receive a $20 Travel Card for each night. Travel Cards can be redeemed at participating Best Western properties around the world.

As an added bonus to celebrate Best Western's expanding presence in Las Vegas and Laughlin, the company is bringing back its popular BW Baggage Bucks promotion for a limited time. From August 1 – September 30, 2017, BWR members will be given the opportunity to combat the stress of checked baggage fees and take back their ability to travel with baggage, without having to pay for it. BWR members booking a stay at any of the company's properties in North America and traveling on a commercial flight during the promotional period will receive a $25 Travel Card per checked bag. Travelers must simply send proof of payment to baggagebucks@bestwestern.com. Up to two $25 Travel Cards can be earned during the promotion.

"It has been a really exciting few weeks for Best Western following the addition of Stratosphere and Aquarius to our Premier Collection, marking the largest deal in our 70-year history," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "We are thrilled that our more than 30 million BWR members can now stay at two of the most iconic Nevada properties and take advantage of our rich rewards promotions – including our innovative BW Baggage Bucks concept."

BWR is one of the industry's most acclaimed loyalty programs, featuring unmatched benefits.

Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards

BWR is the only loyalty program in the industry where points never expire and members have access to the richest promotions in the industry. Reward redemption begins at a lower point level requirement relative to industry competitors, and free nights earned can be redeemed at any Best Western branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Members can also earn gift cards from some of the most popular shopping, entertainment, gas and airline partners.

Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards

As part of Best Western's recent BWR refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.

Elite Members, Elite Rewards

In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, elite members will receive elite rewards. Upon arrival, elite members are given a choice of a "Thank You" gift or bonus points. Additionally, they receive a 10 percent discount for all free night redemptions. Finally, Best Western hotels provide guaranteed free nights for Diamond and Diamond Select members at properties with availability.

The Stratosphere Hotel & Casino is a renowned landmark on the Las Vegas Strip, with its 1,149-foot Stratosphere Tower. Guests can enjoy an 80,000 sq. ft. casino, six themed restaurants, two rooftop pools, a fitness center and more than 30 unique retail shops.

Aquarius Casino Resort is the largest, most feature-rich gaming resort in Laughlin, Nevada. The resort consists of 1,906 rooms and suites, a 57,000-square-foot casino with 1,250 state-of-the-art slot machines, the widest variety of popular table games, and a modern race and sportsbook. Additionally, the property features a variety of restaurants serving fine and casual dining.

In addition to the Stratosphere and Aquarius properties, BWR members interested in traveling to the Las Vegas area may redeem their points at the Best Western Plus Casino Royale, the Best Western Plus Las Vegas West or the Best Western McCarran Inn.

For more information on Best Western's newest additions to the BW Premier Collection, please visit BestWestern.com.

For more information on the Baggage Bucks promotion, visit baggagebucksforyou.com; and for complete program terms and conditions, visit bestwesternrewards.com. All Best Western Travel Card rules apply to this promotion. Visit travelcard.bestwestern.com for complete details.