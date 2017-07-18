Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Announces BW Baggage Bucks® Is Back
In celebration of the Stratosphere Hotel & Casino and Aquarius Casino Resort joining BW Premier Collection®, Best Western is bringing back the popular BW Baggage Bucks promotion
"It has been a really exciting few weeks for Best Western following the addition of Stratosphere and Aquarius to our Premier Collection, marking the largest deal in our 70-year history," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "We are thrilled that our more than 30 million BWR members can now stay at two of the most iconic Nevada properties and take advantage of our rich rewards promotions – including our innovative BW Baggage Bucks concept."
BWR is one of the industry's most acclaimed loyalty programs, featuring unmatched benefits.
Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards
BWR is the only loyalty program in the industry where points never expire and members have access to the richest promotions in the industry. Reward redemption begins at a lower point level requirement relative to industry competitors, and free nights earned can be redeemed at any Best Western branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Members can also earn gift cards from some of the most popular shopping, entertainment, gas and airline partners.
Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards
As part of Best Western's recent BWR refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.
Elite Members, Elite Rewards
In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, elite members will receive elite rewards. Upon arrival, elite members are given a choice of a "Thank You" gift or bonus points. Additionally, they receive a 10 percent discount for all free night redemptions. Finally, Best Western hotels provide guaranteed free nights for Diamond and Diamond Select members at properties with availability.
The Stratosphere Hotel & Casino is a renowned landmark on the Las Vegas Strip, with its 1,149-foot Stratosphere Tower. Guests can enjoy an 80,000 sq. ft. casino, six themed restaurants, two rooftop pools, a fitness center and more than 30 unique retail shops.
Aquarius Casino Resort is the largest, most feature-rich gaming resort in Laughlin, Nevada. The resort consists of 1,906 rooms and suites, a 57,000-square-foot casino with 1,250 state-of-the-art slot machines, the widest variety of popular table games, and a modern race and sportsbook. Additionally, the property features a variety of restaurants serving fine and casual dining.
In addition to the Stratosphere and Aquarius properties, BWR members interested in traveling to the Las Vegas area may redeem their points at the Best Western Plus Casino Royale, the Best Western Plus Las Vegas West or the Best Western McCarran Inn.
For more information on Best Western's newest additions to the BW Premier Collection, please visit BestWestern.com.
For more information on the Baggage Bucks promotion, visit baggagebucksforyou.com; and for complete program terms and conditions, visit bestwesternrewards.com. All Best Western Travel Card rules apply to this promotion. Visit travelcard.bestwestern.com for complete details.
ABOUT BEST WESTERN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western Australasia is a third-party organisation and licensee of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, with more than 125* independently owned and managed Best Western hotels across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Best Western's family of brands caters for all travel styles with Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. More than 30 million travellers are members of the award-winning loyalty program, Best Western Rewards, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
