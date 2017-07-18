ATLANTA – As part of BCD Travel's ongoing expansion program, Adelman Travel has joined the BCD Travel Affiliates, a network of 30 corporate travel agencies with more than 450 locations. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., the $650 million travel management company specializes in corporate travel and travel technologies. Adelman serves clients across the U.S. with eight regional offices, corporate on-sites and an extensive virtual network, in addition to serving clients outside the U.S. and around the world.

"Adelman is an excellent strategic addition to BCD Travel Affiliates thanks to its impeccable reputation, and its ability to service clients of all sizes with travel programs in the U.S. and globally," says Kathy Bedell, senior vice president of BCD Travel. "The company also bolsters our efforts to support the North American SME (small and medium enterprise) market." Bedell, who leads the growing Affiliates program, owned a successful Ohio-based agency before its acquisition by BCD Travel in 1998.

"We chose BCD Travel as our global affiliate partner because of their global wholly-owned reach, global mid-office, global data consolidation expertise and service orientation across all markets around the world. Because our focus is on service and technology leadership, we believed BCD's global network and operating values best met our commitment to our clients," says Andy McGraw, CEO of Adelman.

The BCD Travel Affiliates program has a long track record of providing its partner agencies with outstanding programs, a global network, personal attention and responsive assistance. It offers a comprehensive set of programs, products and services to help affiliate members boost productivity, increase market share, cut costs and build revenue. The company's mega-agency status means more buying power, higher commissions and deeper discounts. For more information about the BCD Affiliates program visit https://www.bcdtravel.com/get-to-know-us/become-an-affiliatepartner/.

