Adelman Travel joins BCD Travel Affiliates to serve the global travel needs of its client portfolio
"We chose BCD Travel as our global affiliate partner because of their global wholly-owned reach, global mid-office, global data consolidation expertise and service orientation across all markets around the world. Because our focus is on service and technology leadership, we believed BCD's global network and operating values best met our commitment to our clients," says Andy McGraw, CEO of Adelman.
The BCD Travel Affiliates program has a long track record of providing its partner agencies with outstanding programs, a global network, personal attention and responsive assistance. It offers a comprehensive set of programs, products and services to help affiliate members boost productivity, increase market share, cut costs and build revenue. The company's mega-agency status means more buying power, higher commissions and deeper discounts. For more information about the BCD Affiliates program visit https://www.bcdtravel.com/get-to-know-us/become-an-affiliatepartner/.
- END-
Contact
Michael Antrobus
Director of Communications and Public Relations
Phone: +1 678-441-1247
Send Email