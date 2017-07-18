With the great data that's been all over the Internet about how 90% of all text messages are read within the first three minutes of receiving, trying it for your business wouldn't hurt. Studies show that only 17% of recipients consider SMS from companies to be intrusive, so why not take the plunge?

Before you embark on your first text messaging campaign, it'll help to know some rules of thumb. The team from TextMagic has created an infographic that outlines all the necessary elements of any marketing text message, lists all possible mistakes you should avoid, and also provides best delivery practices.

Always start your message with an attention grabber, be it just a catchy phrase, or a power word. Then provide the value. Without it, the reader will delete your message right away. Finish your text with a call-to-action. And always double-check if you've included all the important information for the reader - what to do and when.

To get more specifics, check out the infographic below.

View Source

Contact

Anastasia Sviridenko

TextMagic

Phone: 202-555-0186

Send Email