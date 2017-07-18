Springer-Miller Systems (SMS), the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality management systems, today announced its integration with OpenKey, the industry standard for universal mobile key technology in hotels.

Properties within Springer-Miller's SMS|Host property management system portfolio will have upgraded access to OpenKey's robust technology solution revolutionizing the hotel guest experience by adding practicality and convenience. The award-winning OpenKey app enables hotel staff to control guest room access remotely and allows guests the ability to use their smartphone for mobile entry to their room.

The fully-integrated SMS|Host Hospitality Management System provides core property management tools as well as Point-of-Sale, Owner Management, Online Booking and other key functionality for today's hospitality industry. In addition, SMS|Host interfaces with leading industry systems such as OpenKey to ensure a seamless operating environment for hotels and resorts and the tools to power impeccable guest-centric service.

"We want our customers to provide an impeccable hospitality experience for their guests by embracing the technology we use every day," said Rob Selwah, President of Springer-Miller Systems. "We're delighted to incorporate the next generation OpenKey experience for our valued customers."

The Springer-Miller management system seamlessly interfaces with the OpenKey Front Desk platform allowing reservation information to automatically populate into the hotel receptionist portal, decreasing check-in time and improving overall guest experience.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Springer-Miller," said TJ Person, CEO of OpenKey. "Our mutual goal is to grow the integration over time to continue providing SMS customers the most simple, secure mobile key experience while improving guest satisfaction."

About OpenKey

Founded in 2014, OpenKey is reinventing the hospitality experience through its mobile access solution. The OpenKey app is the industry standard for universal mobile key technology and works with the majority of digital hotel locks. Hotels and their guests benefit from OpenKey's platform providing efficiency, convenience and cost savings. OpenKey is a privately held company located in Plano, Texas. The company has been funded by several of the largest hotel ownership and management companies in the world. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit www.openkey.co.

About Springer-Miller Systems

Springer-Miller Systems provides premier software solutions for the finest hotels, resorts and spas worldwide. Springer-Miller Systems offers the SMS|Host Hospitality Management System, the truly guest-centric and fully-integrated property management system, and SpaSoft®, a dynamic activities management and scheduling software solution for luxury spas. Visit www.springermiller.com for more information.

