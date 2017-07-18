Lancaster, PA – High Hotels Ltd. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania has announced its purchase of the Courtyard by Marriott Ewing, New Jersey. This property will be the third Courtyard in High Hotels' portfolio. High Hotels also owns and operates nearby SpringHill Suites by Marriott Ewing, built in 2010.

Located at 360 Scotch Road in Ewing, Courtyard by Marriott Ewing blends style, comfort, versatility and convenience in the Princeton South area, making it a perfect fit for business and leisure travelers alike. High Hotels will complete a comprehensive renovation in early 2018 that will enhance all guest rooms and guest bathrooms, the lobby, all meeting rooms, and the fitness center. The company looks forward to incorporating its core values of providing outstanding customer service through teamwork, trustworthiness, respect and innovation.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our portfolio to 15," said Russ Urban, President of High Hotels. "We see great opportunity in the Ewing/Princeton region, and are excited to expand our growth in this vibrant market." Guests will enjoy convenient access to Trenton Mercer Airport, and institutions like College of New Jersey, Princeton University, and Rider University. Other nearby attractions include Sesame Place, Six Flags® Great Adventure, Downtown Princeton, Trenton, N.J. and New Hope, PA.

