High Hotels Expands its Portfolio to 15 with the Acquisition of the Courtyard by Marriott in Ewing, NJ
Innovative design and flexible space tailors to the needs of today’s travelers
"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our portfolio to 15," said Russ Urban, President of High Hotels. "We see great opportunity in the Ewing/Princeton region, and are excited to expand our growth in this vibrant market." Guests will enjoy convenient access to Trenton Mercer Airport, and institutions like College of New Jersey, Princeton University, and Rider University. Other nearby attractions include Sesame Place, Six Flags® Great Adventure, Downtown Princeton, Trenton, N.J. and New Hope, PA.
Contact
Stephanie Reese
High Hotels Ltd.
Phone: 717.293.4464
Send Email
About High Hotels Ltd.
High Hotels Ltd., an affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC, develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning select-service and extended-stay hotels in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The company"s properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve York, Lancaster (2), Harrisburg (3), Reading, and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Middletown, N.Y. (2); Lexington Park, Md.; Mount Laurel and Ewing, N.J. (2). The organization is recognized as a leader and has received many awards for excellent customer service. For more information about High Hotels, Ltd., call 717-293-4446 or visit www.highhotels.com and www.HighRealEstateGroup.com.