The annual State of the Industry program, sponsored by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's Washington, D.C., chapter to help area hospitality sales, marketing and revenue-management professionals prepare their plans and budgets for 2018, will be held Aug. 17 in McLean, Virginia.

The program will feature Mark Carrier, president of B.F. Saul Company, Bethesda, Maryland; Veronica Andrews, director of active data, STR, Hendersonville, Tennessee; Elliott Ferguson, president & CEO, Destination DC, Washington; Barry Biggar, president & CEO, Visit Fairfax, Virginia; and John Hach, senior industry analyst, TravelClick, New York.

The Aug. 17 event will be hosted by The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean, Virginia, and cosponsored by TravelClick. Registration and a networking reception will begin at 4 p.m. There is no charge for HSMAI members and a $60 fee for nonmembers. Click HERE to register.

"Our panelists will present the facts, figures and insights that hospitality professionals need to prepare plans and budgets for 2018," said Jennifer Hill, HSMAI Washington DC Chapter chair and Highgate regional director, revenue & distribution. "The State of the Industry is our most popular program of the year and my personal favorite. I encourage all area hospitality executives to join us for this valuable event."

About HSMAI Washington DC Chapter

HSMAI Washington DC Chapter is an affiliate of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International, an individual membership organization based in McLean, Virginia, composed of more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. HSMAI is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing and optimize revenue through programs including the Adrian Awards and Revenue Optimization Conference. Click here to join HSMAI. For more information, go to www.hsmaidc.org.

