Everyone In Hotels Talks About Experience But What Does It Even Mean? - forbes.com

Richard Millard, chairman and chief executive of U.S. hotel owner Trust Hospitality, is not afraid to be provocative. “We’re told all the time that experience is the holy grail for hospitality,” he said. “But what does that even mean?” It was a question his fellow speakers at Bisnow’s Big Hotel Reception in London answered in their own unique ways, including design, staff, on-site gyms vs. local yoga classes vs. cheeseburgers, understanding your local city and how to turn an underground bank vault into one of London’s coolest hotel concepts.