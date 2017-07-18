External Article

Deluxe room, Earth view: What a luxury space hotel looks like - qz.com

Much has been made about how (very, very rich) space tourists will travel to their off-the-beaten path destination, but where will they stay once they do? A luxury boutique hotel, of course. A team of Massachusetts Institute of Technology students have won a NASA competition to design commercially viable accommodations for low-Earth orbit—the first 180-2,000 kilometers (100-1,200 miles) above the planet. NASA tasked participants to come up with something that could one day also be used by travelers to Mars.