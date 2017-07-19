Press Release19 July 2017
Video Playlist of Phocuswright Europe Amsterdam 2017
In total there are 37 videos.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQKpBY3IbsMpiJ4mnC1bUpudmnr3iwE0F
- conichi, Phocuswright EMEA Travel Innovator of the Year and People's Choice Awards 2017 (long version)
- Sharewood, Joint Winner of Phocuswright EMEA People's Choice Award 2017
- bookingkit - Runner Up of Phocuswright EMEA Travel Innovator Award 2017
- Nishank Gopalkrishnan, CEO, Triposo
- Alastair McKenzie, traveldudes.org interviews Neil Waller, Co-founder whalar
- Alastair McKenzie, traveldudes.org interviews Sharewood, Phocuswright EMEA People's Choice Award
- conichi - Winner - Phocuswright EMEA Travel Innovator Award and People's Choice Awards 2017 (short version)
- Udi Sharir, Save A Train
- Simon Lehmann interview with Jan Peeters of Travel 360 Benelux
- AXON VIBE CEO Roman Oberli
- Neil Waller, Co-founder whalar
- Igor Kaloshin, iqplanner
- Alec Khindria, Europ Assistance
- Fabio Angeli Bufalini, B2BOOK.NET
- Amit Golan, Loco
- Jochem Wijnands, TRVL
- Simone Lini, CEO, Waynaut
- Iñaki Uriz, Caravelo
- David Orensanz, CROSS-TINENTAL
- Jon Fauver, TrekkSoft
- Kayla Madsen, Translations.com
- Andrei Savin, dcs+
- Phocuswright Conference Europe, 16-18 May 2017 - The Netherlands
- Phocuswright Europe Amsterdam 16-18 May 2017 - Simon Lehmann
- Simon Lehmann, Phocuswright Europa Konferenz 2017, Mai 16-18.
- Simon Lehmann, Präsident, Phocuswright - Phocuswright Europa 2017 - Mai 16-18
- Battleground Awards - Phocuswright Europe 2017
- Battleground Welcome - Phocuswright Europe 2017
- Keynote: Booking.com - Phocuswright Europe 2017
- Executive Interview: Airbnb - Phocuswright Europe 2017
- Executive Interview: Trivago - Phocuswright Europe 2017
- Executive Interview: Paul English of Lola - Phocuswright Europe 2017
- Executive Interview: Hotelbeds - Phocuswright Europe 2017
- Phocuswright Innovation Battle Ground - Phocuswright Europe 2017
- New. Power. Distribution. Simon Lehmann, President, Phocuswright
- Executive Roundtable: The Legislation Debate - Phocuswright Europe 2017
