How Business Connections And Political Ties Helped Launch Trump's Newest Line Of Hotels - forbes.com

Last August, Mississippi’s governor introduced a local hotel developer to then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a $1,000-per-plate private fundraiser in Jackson. The developer, Suresh Chawla, had long been a campaign donor to the governor, Phil Bryant. At the fundraiser, Chawla told Donald Trump and his son, Donald Jr., about his latest project: a boutique hotel in Cleveland, Miss., the home of a new museum devoted to the Grammy Awards. Donald Trump told Chawla to “think grand,” according to Chawla. Two weeks later, Chawla donated $50,000, roughly half to Trump’s campaign and half to the Republican National Committee. By March -- two months into Trump’s presidency -- Chawla and his brother were on the 26th floor of Trump Tower for contract negotiations. By June, the Trumps and Chawlas had a handshake agreement for not one but four Trump-branded hotels in Mississippi, signing the deal 10 minutes before a public announcement.