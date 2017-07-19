The function of the revenue manager has evolved a lot over time. While revenue managers before worked with very little data, nowadays the data available is vast and ever increasing. A revenue manager should be able to focus on the in-depth analysis of the data available to him. Followed by forecasting demand and performance to be able make fully informed decisions.

There are three main phases a revenue manager needs to go through daily, collecting and aggregating data, analyzing this data to forecast demand as well as performance and finally action the analysis results

Xotels handles the revenue management of over 60 hotels. In our experience, much of a revenue manager´s time has always been spent on the tedious collection and aggregation of data and then building the forecast demand and performance. Very little time is usually left to really analyze in-depth this data once collected and aggregated. The only solutions out there to assist you in taking care of these time-consuming tasks are so expensive that it is impossible to purchase them unless you are a global chain.

That is why we have developed a new revenue management technology, called HotelScienz. Based on decades of combined revenue management and distribution experience, we created an easy to use hotel revenue management software. It is an affordable demand based system built on best hotel industry practices.

The system provides all you need including:

Performance dashboard with KPI´s

Daily Pick-Up Reports

Past, current and future Performance Data

Yield algorithms to Highlight Demand Trends

Pricing Recommendation

Demand Forecasting

Integrated Competitor Rate Shops

Optional Integrated Channel manager

Revenue managers save time in daily operations and analysis by using HotelScienz, so they can focus on strategic yield opportunities and grow overall RevPar. Other stakeholders like general managers, asset managers and hotel owners are provided with crucial reporting to gain instant insight into the performance of their hotel portfolio.

For more info, go to: www.xotels.com

View Source