NH Hotel Group has launched NH Digital Transformation Day, an original initiative under which any company with a digital or technology proposals with solutions applicable to the hospitality industry will be offered the chance to showcase, without filters, their product or service credentials before the multinational's highest executive management.

To this end, the Company has issued a global call to which enterprises whose solutions are ready for implementation and applicable to the hotel sector can respond. The Company is particularly interested in the following areas of application: improving the guest experience, driving revenue growth or boosting the Group´s productivity.

Of all the proposals received, a maximum of 25 companies will be selected and given the chance to make their pitches in 15 minutes to the Company's highest decision-making body. NH's Executive Committee is made up of senior executives with expertise in a range of areas such as resource management, hotel operations, finance, revenue management, sales and marketing, among others.

From today, and until 4 August, any technology or digital company, regardless of its size, whether it is a start-up or a major multinational, can send NH Hotel Group its proposal, describing its solution and the associated benefits and costs.

The initiative is part of the NH Hotel Group's strategy for accelerating its transformation, a process that is giving the Company a unique and cross-cutting vision of the business, generating process efficiencies along its entire value chain, making the most of the economies of scale to be unlocked at a company of its size and improving the guest experience.

"We have overhauled our systems and currently boast a 100% integrated digital platform that is enabling us to adopt and adapt any technological development of importance to our business far more efficiently and speedily than before" said Rufino Pérez, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Managing Director of Resources NH Hotel Group.

The challenge which is currently facing NH Hotel Group is to be able to make smart and nimble choices when selecting and implementing the solutions that will enable it to reinforce its sector leadership. The vertiginous speed at which digital formats and technological innovation are advancing has prompted the Company to create NH Digital Transformation Day, an event at which its top executives and finest technology experts will have the chance to assess the most innovative solutions of interest to the Company directly with their creators, without intermediaries.

By launching this début edition of this initiative, the Group hopes to deliver two goals: on the one hand, to learn about new products and services of interest to the Company; on the other, to send the message to the international technology community that once again NH Hotel Group is open to innovative projects and solutions with the potential to positively impact the business and its guest relations.

From 15 July until 4 August, interested companies can send in their proposals, in English or in Spanish, to the following dedicated e-mail address: digitaltransformationday@nh-hotels.com(link sends e-mail)

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

To be eligible to have the opportunity to present your product or service:

Prepare a one page description* of your product or service, explaining in detail the benefits and costs Send the document written in English or Spanish before August 4th 2017 to: digitaltransformationday@nh-hotels.com(link sends e-mail) No matter your company´s size if you a have a promising and developed project. Keep in mind that this initiative is not an incubator for projects or ideas. The technological / digital solution must be already developed, applicable to the hospitality industry and ready to implement Products / services not implemented in hotel competitors will be positively valued 25 companies will be selected and will be able to make their presentation face to face for 15 minutes to the Executive Committee of NH Hotel Group in October 2017

* The application will be limited to a single page document written in English or Spanish with Times New Roman Font (minimum size 11 points and single spacing) with an extension of no more than 4,000 characters (with spaces). Links to vides or photos of the solutions will be accepted as complementary documentation, although such links must be included on the application page, not as the object of the application. The page must describe the solution, its benefits for the company and implementation costs. Applications that do not meet these conditions will not be attended. Participation in this process is not a contract in any case, nor a commitment to purchase by NH Hotel Group.