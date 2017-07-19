Washington Marriott Wardman Park Provides Amnesty for Return of “Lost” Hotel Memorabilia – No Questions Asked!
Celebrating its centennial next year, the Washington Marriott Wardman Park has been host to many political meetings, glamorous weddings, esteemed social galas and important moments in American history. Since opening in 1918, memories have been made here and perhaps, a hotel guest or two has taken a memento – a little souvenir, a hand towel here, a teaspoon or teacup there, all with personal sentimental value. Over the past hundred years, that can add up to a considerable amount of pieces walking out the door.