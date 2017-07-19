Celebrating its centennial next year, the Washington Marriott Wardman Park has been host to many political meetings, glamorous weddings, esteemed social galas and important moments in American history. Since opening in 1918, memories have been made here and perhaps, a hotel guest or two has taken a memento – a little souvenir, a hand towel here, a teaspoon or teacup there, all with personal sentimental value. Over the past hundred years, that can add up to a considerable amount of pieces walking out the door.

Now through the end of the year, Marriott Wardman Park will be accepting not only the appropriated Wardman Park Hotel memorabilia, but also the stories that go with them, the only question asked. Whether it was a wedding, a honeymoon, a family occasion or other life event, each of these collected items has a story to tell. Those with the best story (based on the judging criteria listed in the rules) submitted in print; will receive a two night weekend stay in the luxurious Langston Hughes suite, as well as 500,000 Marriott Rewards points to create future cherished memories around the world. Points can additionally be used for money-can't-buy experiences available on Marriott Rewards Moments or SPG Moments platforms. There, points, which can be transferred between loyalty accounts once linked, can be redeemed for exclusive experiences across different passion points around sports, food and entertainment. The winner will be announced in January 2018.