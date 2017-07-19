IRVING, Texas. -- PM Hotel Group, a leading, national hotel management company based in Washington, D.C., announced today that it has assumed management of the 302-room Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel.

"In combination with the Doubletree by Hilton Dallas DFW Airport North, this marks our second hotel in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, a testament to our continued faith in the strength of the marketplace," said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. "This provides us with invaluable knowledge and the ability to implement economies of scale and shared services and best practices quickly. Following the implementation of our proprietary management and marketing programs, we are confident the hotel will soon take its place as the preferred hotel for travelers seeking unique, upper upscale accommodations in the area."

Located at 4440 West John Carpenter Freeway, the hotel is within minutes of DFW Airport and convenient to the entire DFW Metroplex area, including such attractions as the Texas Motor Speedway, Six Flags Over Texas and AT&T Stadium. The hotel recently completed an extensive $7 million renovation to refurbish guest rooms, expand and redesign the Club Lounge and upgrade the entire lobby experience. Guest rooms provide complimentary internet access and the Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience. Hotel amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool, 25,000 square feet of meeting space and the Link@Sheraton, a full-service business center.

"The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport remains one of the busiest in the world, ranking third in terms of operations and tenth in terms of passengers worldwide. This creates an obvious demand for hotels catering to the unique needs of business and leisure travelers who want something more experiential than a standard stay," Bojanowski added. "The combination of such an irreplaceable, high-barrier-to-new-growth location, the incredible condition of the hotel and the strength of the Sheraton brand make this hotel an ideal addition to our expanding portfolio."

Contact

Leticia Proctor

corporate inquiries - PM Hotel Group

Phone: (202) 787-3304

Send Email