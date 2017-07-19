PM Hotel Group Begins Management of Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel
Located at 4440 West John Carpenter Freeway, the hotel is within minutes of DFW Airport and convenient to the entire DFW Metroplex area, including such attractions as the Texas Motor Speedway, Six Flags Over Texas and AT&T Stadium. The hotel recently completed an extensive $7 million renovation to refurbish guest rooms, expand and redesign the Club Lounge and upgrade the entire lobby experience. Guest rooms provide complimentary internet access and the Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience. Hotel amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool, 25,000 square feet of meeting space and the Link@Sheraton, a full-service business center.
"The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport remains one of the busiest in the world, ranking third in terms of operations and tenth in terms of passengers worldwide. This creates an obvious demand for hotels catering to the unique needs of business and leisure travelers who want something more experiential than a standard stay," Bojanowski added. "The combination of such an irreplaceable, high-barrier-to-new-growth location, the incredible condition of the hotel and the strength of the Sheraton brand make this hotel an ideal addition to our expanding portfolio."
About PM Hotel Group
PM Hotel Group was once again named a Top 20 Third-Party Hotel Management Company by Hotel Business magazine in 2017. This award-winning organization operates full-service and select-service hotels in the Hilton, Marriott, and IHG systems, as well as internationally notable independent hotels. Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2016, PM Hotel Group provides expert leadership in all aspects of hotel operations, including development, technical services, marketing, accounting, and pre-opening. The company manages more than 40 hotel and development projects, comprised of more than 9,000 rooms, throughout the United States. Based in Washington, D.C., PM Hotel Group has participated in the development, acquisition and renovation of dozens of hotels with a market capitalization in excess of $1.5 billion. PM Hotel Group is an approved management company for all leading hotel brands. Additional information about the company may be found at www.pmhotelgroup.com.