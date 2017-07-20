San Francisco – Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it has partnered with Outrigger Enterprises Group to implement its cloud-based Revenue Strategy solutions at seven Outrigger hotels, totaling close to 2,800 rooms. The agreement will enable Outrigger hotels to fully optimize revenue and easily analyze company-wide performance with Duetto's GameChanger and ScoreBoard applications.

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with Outrigger Enterprises Group," said Duetto CEO Patrick Bosworth. "In today's fast-paced and complex marketplace, Duetto's cloud-based Revenue Strategy solutions provide the ability to manage distribution complexity, optimize business mix and ultimately increase revenue. We are excited to partner with a forward-thinking company like Outrigger."

By adopting Open Pricing, the core element of Duetto's GameChanger application, Outrigger will now be able yield rates more rapidly and with greater flexibility, drawing on web shopping regrets and denials data to better measure price sensitivity. ScoreBoard, the Revenue Intelligence application, will enable Outrigger to compile and centralize up-to-the-minute reports on performance and forecasts, display advanced data visualizations, and deliver actionable insights across the entire company with one click.

"We partnered with Duetto to optimize our revenue and business mix, allowing us to compete even more effectively in a highly competitive market," said Paul Richardson, Chief Operating Officer at Outrigger Enterprises Group. "It was important for us to partner with a company that has expansive hotel Revenue Strategy experience and one that positions us for the future. Open Pricing will allow us to get the optimal price to our customers, while ScoreBoard will provide big-picture insights across the entire portfolio."

Duetto partners with many of the leading hotels and casino brands around the world. Nearly 2,000 hotels and casinos in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications, including GameChanger and ScoreBoard.

About Duetto

Duetto delivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world's leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence applications that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.

Thanks to rapid marketplace adoption, Duetto is expanding in key markets throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Nearly 2,000 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence applications.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER HOTELS AND RESORTS

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is a privately held leisure lodging, retail and hospitality company with corporate offices in Hawaii and operating globally in the Asia‐Pacific, Oceania and Indian Ocean regions. From its Outrigger Signature Experiences to its Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty program, the values‐based company invites guests to escape ordinary with exceptional hospitality and authentic cultural experiences, incorporating local traditions and customs at each of its properties worldwide. Founded in 1947, Outrigger has grown into a highly successful, multi‐branded portfolio of hotels, condominiums and vacation resort properties, including Outrigger® Resorts, OHANA Hotels by Outrigger®, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger®, Embassy Suites®, Holiday Inn®, Best Western®, Wyndham Vacation Ownership® and Hilton Grand VacationsTM. Outrigger currently operates and/or has under development 37 properties with approximately 6,500 rooms located in Hawaii (Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island), Guam, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius, and the Maldives. Find Outrigger at: www.outrigger.com or visit @OutriggerResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

###

Contact

Michael Frenkel

Send Email