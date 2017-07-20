Training hospitality workers about allergies will save lives
As the number of Australians with severe food allergies rises, so too has the number of restaurant diners suffering food-induced anaphylaxis.
Fatalities from food-induced allergic reactions in Australia have been increasing by around 10 per cent each year.
To combat the problem a new online training course for hospitality workers was launched today by Sydney chef Alex Herbert.
The website aims to offer hospitality workers free online allergy training.