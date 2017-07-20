External Article

Training hospitality workers about allergies will save lives

abc.net.au

As the number of Australians with severe food allergies rises, so too has the number of restaurant diners suffering food-induced anaphylaxis.

As the number of Australians with severe food allergies rises, so too has the number of restaurant diners suffering food-induced anaphylaxis.

Fatalities from food-induced allergic reactions in Australia have been increasing by around 10 per cent each year.

To combat the problem a new online training course for hospitality workers was launched today by Sydney chef Alex Herbert.

The website aims to offer hospitality workers free online allergy training.