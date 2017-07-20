Mediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate Forum (MR&H) Programme Launched
The conference programme for MR&H delivers a balance of trend analysis, investor insight and funding patterns alongside more practical discussions such as the most efficient operating structure and managing the sometimes complex relationships between the various owners and operators involved in mixed-use developments.
For more information on MR&H 2017, visit www.mrandh.com
The world-class PortAventura Convention Centre is located on the Costa Dorada and only an hour from the centre of Barcelona. Nestled amongst golf courses, beautiful beaches and with the attached hotel only a two minute walk through Mediterranean gardens, PortAventura Convention Centre will prove to be an inspiring, motivational (and fun) host for MR&H 2017.
Contact
Emily Newman
Phone: +44 (0)7771 686202
Send Email
About Questex
Questex is a leading global business information and events company serving corporate and government clients and industries that are driving economic growth and business innovation around the world.
The company drives business investment, innovation and demand-creation in the markets it serves by bringing together investors, buyers, sellers and professionals through its over 120 trade shows, conferences and other business events, informing them through more than 100 business media and information products and supporting clients with a comprehensive platform of marketing solutions. Questex"s industry-focused business units include Life Sciences & Healthcare, Hospitality & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, Technology & Telecom groups.
Questex is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company employs over 350 dedicated professional staff members, who are located in offices throughout the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, visit questex.com.