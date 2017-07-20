The conference programme for the third annualMediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate Forum (MR&H) is now live and available to view here. MR&H is the Mediterranean's meeting place for mixed-use resort, hotel investment and development. Now in its third year, MR&H has become an established setting for business discussion, deal-making and discovering new and exclusive opportunities. The event takes place on the 16th - 18th October 2017 at the PortAventura Convention Centre, Tarragona, Spain.

Whilst the Mediterranean region lends itself to a wide variety of investment possibilities, navigating the operational intricacies of this highly complex sector requires expert insight and advice. The most profitable developments often include residential real estate, a hotel operation, premium sports facilities, multiple F&B outlets and other amenities that need to work effectively together in order to be successful. The purpose of the unique MR&H Forum is to bring together experts across these areas to provide support and guidance to all stakeholders involved in mixed-use hospitality developments.

The conference programme for MR&H delivers a balance of trend analysis, investor insight and funding patterns alongside more practical discussions such as the most efficient operating structure and managing the sometimes complex relationships between the various owners and operators involved in mixed-use developments.

For more information on MR&H 2017, visit www.mrandh.com

The world-class PortAventura Convention Centre is located on the Costa Dorada and only an hour from the centre of Barcelona. Nestled amongst golf courses, beautiful beaches and with the attached hotel only a two minute walk through Mediterranean gardens, PortAventura Convention Centre will prove to be an inspiring, motivational (and fun) host for MR&H 2017.

