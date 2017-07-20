Press Release

Date Announced for 2nd Annual European Mountain Travel Summit

Leading B-to-B information, event, and marketing solutions company Northstar Travel Group announces the date of 2nd annual European Mountain Travel Summit (EMTS). The global leadership forum, presented by Mountain Travel Symposium (MTS), will be held 09-11 January, 2018. Over three days 250 senior executives from the international mountain travel industry will convene for networking and thought leadership in Crans-Montana in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

Featuring cutting-edge content and unique networking opportunities for senior executives, EMTS assembles some of the greatest minds in travel. During the event, attendees interact and share experiences, insights and knowledge through a series of general sessions, speaker presentations, panel discussions, and an Alpine ski networking day.

The 2018 programming will include three general sessions focusing on destination tourism marketing and distribution; staying competitive in the global market of Alpine tourism; and innovation and technology in relationship to driving new business, improving efficiencies and staying ahead of the curve.

"We were thrilled with last year's inaugural EMTS and received a great response from the industry, as it filled a need in the market," said Bob Sullivan, President, Northstar Travel Group. "Our goal is to bring together senior leaders to discuss critical issues and challenges within the mountain travel industry, bring about solutions, and in turn, make the industry more successful."

The event is supported by Crans-Montana Tourisme and Congress. Crans-Montana is an exceptional site, with a state-of-the-art convention center located walking distance from lodging and lifts. "We are excited to have EMTS back in Crans-Montana for a second year," said Bruno Huggler, Director, Crans-Montana Tourisme & Congress. "As a premier mountain resort in the Swiss Alps, Crans-Montana is a natural fit for our destination and we cannot wait to once again share our amazing views, activities, cultural experiences, and gastronomy with all of the attendees."

EMTS, an expansion of the MTS brand, grew out of MTS where the need for senior level executives of mountain destination tourism to convene became apparent. MTS, now in its 43rd year, is the single largest and longest-running annual gathering of mountain travel professionals in the world. MTS gathers representatives from over 35 countries to establish relationships, build their business, and create a stronger mountain business community. EMTS helps to connect the leaders of the mountain travel industry, furthering the goals of the MTS brand," said Michael J. Pierson, Managing Director, MTS and EMTS. "There are four key components that make EMTS unique: First, the exclusive nature of our attendees—C-level and senior marketing executives from around the world; second, our global perspective; third, our content focused on market research, strategic marketing, and best practices and trends; and fourth, our education and networking," Pierson added. "EMTS is an annual summit you do not want to miss."

To learn more about European Mountain Travel Summit or to register visit www.europemts.com.