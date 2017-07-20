Sandwiched between Rome and Florence, an almost mythical swath of earth exists — one where low-rolling, vine-clad hills are crowned by centuries-old villas; stone-house-clustered towns are perched atop mountains; and the gently twisting roads make reality seem like an endless car commercial. Welcome to Central Italy.

Read more here.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park hits all the high notes for a perfect family road trip destination. It's got views, wildlife, waterfalls and trails galore and it's home to a certain theme park opened by Tenessee's beloved songbird, Dolly Parton.

Read more here.

Road Tripping Montana and Wyoming's National Parks on a Budget

From Devil's (Tower) hot to Glacier (National Park) cool, a road trip that starts in eastern Wyoming before heading northwest into Montana will overload your mind with the wonders of nature— in the best possible way. Another perk? You can make the drive without taxing your wallet.

Read more here.