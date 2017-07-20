Press Release

Hay Creek Hotels to Manage The Aeolus Mountain Hotel and Spa

Exeter, New Hampshire – Hay Creek Hotels announced today that it has been selected to assist in the development of and manage the Aeolus Mountain Hotel and Spa, which will be located in Manchester Village, Vermont.

The 80-room full service hotel is situated on 46 acres of pristine meadows that overlook the Taconic Mountain range. The property will feature a full wellness lifestyle retreat atmosphere to include an 11,000-square foot spa.

"This is an exciting new project for our company" stated Norman MacLeod, President and CEO of Hay Creek Hotels. "The guest experience at Aeolus will be like no other hotel in the area, the persona lized levels of service and specialized wellness product offerings will set this apart from the traditional destination experience" MacLeod added.

The Aeolus Mountain Hotel and Spa is being developed by Vermont Turquoise Hospitality, whose Principals have extensive hotel and restaurant experience. The anticipated ground breaking is scheduled for the fall of 2017 with an opening slated for Spring of 2019. The full-service hotel is located within walking distance of Manchester Villages many retail and tourist opportunities.