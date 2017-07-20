Executive Chef Claudio Hotter Also Takes Over As Food & Beverage Manager At Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
Founder and President of Velas Resorts, Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Announced the Appointment Effective Immediately
