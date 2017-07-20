Executive Chef Claudio Hotter also takes over as Food & Beverage Manager at the "Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare" http://vallarta.grandvelas.com [Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit __title__ ]. Since 2011, Hotter has presided over the kitchens of the resort's three AAA Four Diamond restaurants as Executive Chef. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, announced the appointment, effective immediately.

Born near Innsbruck in western Austria, Hotter began his career at one of the most recognized gastronomic institutions in the country, Zillertalen Hotel Branch School. Upon completing his studies, he developed his talent in various resorts in Switzerland, learning the different cooking styles of Central Europe. His interest and desire to learn about other cultures and their culinary traditions lead him south to the coast of Murcia, La Manga, Spain where he gained experience in Mediterranean cuisine. His next culinary station was Mexico, spending time in kitchens in Cancun, Merida, Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta and today, the Riviera Nayarit.

Resort rates start at $319 per person per night, based on double occupancy. The Grand Velas resort's all-inclusive rates include luxury accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more. For more information on Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, visit http://vallarta.grandvelas.com [www.vallarta.grandvelas.com __title__ ].

