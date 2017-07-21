Good Nite Inn Deploys RoomChecker At Redlands Location
qMetrix Group and Good Nite Inn are pleased to announce that Good Nite Inn has deployed RoomCheckerä at its Redlands, California, location. Good Nite Inn has been using the mobile solution in its hotels since 2015.
Good Nite Inn is a leading limited service hotel operator in California. With 12 locations across the state, from the rolling hills of Wine Country and the exciting San Francisco Bay Area to a multitude of vibrant destinations in Southern California, Good Nite Inn is where guests want to be.
"Good Nite Inn has been a valued customer for years," stated Robin Mangold, principal of qMetrix Group. "Their progressive philosophy makes RoomCheckerä a great addition to their processes. We are excited to see them expanding the use of RoomCheckerä to more of their locations."
The data collected on the mobile devices is saved to the Cloud and used to trigger automatic notifications. The RoomCheckerä website is available 24/7 and offers a wide array of reporting options with trend reporting and detailed history of all inspections completed. Good Nite Inn regularly analyzes these reports to understand opportunities to further improve the quality of its guest rooms, as well as the efficiency of its operations. According to Nicholas Ho, VP at Good Nite Inn, "RoomChecker gives us a competitive edge by providing us the data we need to continuously evaluate and improve our operations."
About Good Nite Inn
Good Nite Inn is a leading limited-service hotel chain serving the California market. The company currently owns and operates twelve strategically located properties within the state and aims to deliver the best possible guest experience for budget-conscious travelers. For more information please visit www.good-nite.com or contact:
Good Nite Inn
Nicholas Ho
310-235-2745
Source: qMetrix Group
Contact
Robin Mangold
Principal
Phone: (319) 393-3230
Send Email
About qMetrix Group
The qMetrix Group focuses on developing innovative software solutions for quality improvement. The group develops systems to gather and report quality metrics through electronic integration or customized apps using wireless devices such as tablets and smartphones. qMetrix then provides secure, customized, web-based reports to better improve the real-time performance for any organization seeking to improve quality and efficiency. qMetrix supports applications for Healthcare, Hospitality and Transportation. For more information please visit www.qmetrixgroup.com.