qMetrix Group and Good Nite Inn are pleased to announce that Good Nite Inn has deployed RoomCheckerä at its Redlands, California, location. Good Nite Inn has been using the mobile solution in its hotels since 2015.

RoomCheckerä is an end-to-end quality improvement solution that includes staff assignments, time tracking, performance reporting, guest satisfaction reporting, and issue tracking. Good Nite Inn has also integrated RoomChecker™ with its property management system, which allows it to further streamline its operations while delivering even higher levels of quality and service to its guests.

Good Nite Inn is a leading limited service hotel operator in California. With 12 locations across the state, from the rolling hills of Wine Country and the exciting San Francisco Bay Area to a multitude of vibrant destinations in Southern California, Good Nite Inn is where guests want to be.

"Good Nite Inn has been a valued customer for years," stated Robin Mangold, principal of qMetrix Group. "Their progressive philosophy makes RoomCheckerä a great addition to their processes. We are excited to see them expanding the use of RoomCheckerä to more of their locations."

The data collected on the mobile devices is saved to the Cloud and used to trigger automatic notifications. The RoomCheckerä website is available 24/7 and offers a wide array of reporting options with trend reporting and detailed history of all inspections completed. Good Nite Inn regularly analyzes these reports to understand opportunities to further improve the quality of its guest rooms, as well as the efficiency of its operations. According to Nicholas Ho, VP at Good Nite Inn, "RoomChecker gives us a competitive edge by providing us the data we need to continuously evaluate and improve our operations."

