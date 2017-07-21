External Article

'Glamping' resorts lure Boomers and Millennials alike with four-star dinners, private docks

usatoday.com

Vacationers are plunking down thousands of dollars a week to sleep in tents or RVs at luxury “glamping” resorts featuring massive televisions, private docks and farm-to-table dinners, with concierges ready with fishing guides or to rustle up cowboys for horseback rides.

It’s all part of the newest trend to target both retiring Baby Boomers and Millennials looking for active adventures in which not a single moment is wasted in a boring hotel room, and where Mother Nature takes top billing. Today, when even the most casual of travelers expect to find comfy beds and clean showers wherever they choose to sleep, experts say there’s a demand for experiences that go above and beyond.