Hotel Searches Increase In Anticipation Of The Eclipse Of A Lifetime
Nebraska has seen a 325 percent increase in hotel searches due to the eclipse, whereas Kansas has seen more than a 200 percent increase. Both states along the eclipse path are great locations for viewings and it's clear that travelers will be coming from all around the country to reserve their spot. Following closely behind are travelers heading to Idaho and Kentucky – both have seen over a 130 percent increase when compared to the same time last year.
- Nebraska (325 percent)
- Kansas (over 200 percent)
- Missouri (nearly 160 percent)
- Idaho (nearly 135 percent)
- Kentucky (over 130 percent)
Thomas Hettinger, Ph.D. Astronomy & Astrophysics and a member of the Hotels.com team commented: "Total solar eclipses are special events in the Universe. In addition to requiring a moon at just the right distance with just the right size, a planet must also have a star at just the right distance with just the right size. You don't want to miss this rare and easy opportunity to view such a wonderful cosmic performance!"
For those just now making the decision to try to get a glimpse of this once in a lifetime eclipse, Hotels.com has picked hotels that still have availability – all located within a few hours' drive (at most!) to locations across the path of the eclipse. Plus, great places to stay are on this deals page.
Nebraska
-
Omaha, Nebraska—Element Omaha Midtown Crossing
- 4.4 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $209 per night**
-
Omaha, Nebraska—Magnolia Hotel
- 4.3 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $169 per night
- Additional option: Sonesta ES Suites Omaha
Kansas
-
Manhattan, Kansas—The Bluemont Hotel
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $184 per night
-
Manhattan, Kansas—Anderson Bed & Breakfast
- 4.9 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $141 per night
- Additional option: Clubhouse Inn Topeka
Missouri
-
Independence, Missouri—Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center Kansas
- 4.7 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $154 per night
-
Kansas City, Missouri—The Raphael Hotel, Autograph Collection
- 4.7 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $339 per night
- Additional options: River City Casino & Hotel and Harrah's North Kansas City Resort and Casino
Idaho
-
Boise, Idaho—The Riverside Hotel
- 4.2 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $318 per night
-
Meridian, Idaho—My Place Hotel—Meridian
- 4.6 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $198 per night
Kentucky
-
Louisville, Kentucky—21c Museum Hotel Louisville
- 4.7 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $236 per night
-
Louisville, Kentucky—Vu Guesthouse
- 4.3 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $209 per night
- Additional options: Paducah Inn Boutique Hotel and Breckinridge Inn
All of these properties and many more can be booked via the Hotels.com mobile app, available on iOS and android. In just a few clicks you could be on your way to view the eclipse of a lifetime. Don't forget to book with Hotels.com® Rewards for instant savings and when you collect 10 nights, you get one free****.
About Hotels.com
Hotels.com L.P. operates Hotels.com, a leading online accommodation booking website with properties ranging from international chains and all-inclusive resorts to local favorites and bed & breakfasts, together with all the information needed to book the perfect stay. Customers get instant savings *** with Secret Prices through our mobile booking app and when logged into the booking website. Hotels.com Rewards members can earn and redeem free**** nights at thousands of properties worldwide. The Hotels.com Mobile Concierge on iPhone is like having a local expert in the palm of your hand, offering fast access to services such as transportation, on-demand food delivery, restaurant reservations and activities.
© 2017 Hotels.com, LP. Hotels.com, The Obvious Choice, Hotels.com Rewards and the Hotels.com logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Hotels.com, LP in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST #2083949-50