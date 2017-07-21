With less than 40 days until the first total solar eclipse America has seen in 26 years, travelers have been planning trips, searching for places to stay and coordinating their visits for months. Hotels.com® determined that due to the eclipse,Nebraska,Kansas,Missouri,Idaho and Kentucky saw the largest increase in hotel searches when compared year over year.*

Nebraska has seen a 325 percent increase in hotel searches due to the eclipse, whereas Kansas has seen more than a 200 percent increase. Both states along the eclipse path are great locations for viewings and it's clear that travelers will be coming from all around the country to reserve their spot. Following closely behind are travelers heading to Idaho and Kentucky – both have seen over a 130 percent increase when compared to the same time last year.

Nebraska (325 percent)

Kansas (over 200 percent)

Missouri (nearly 160 percent)

Idaho (nearly 135 percent)

Kentucky (over 130 percent)

Thomas Hettinger, Ph.D. Astronomy & Astrophysics and a member of the Hotels.com team commented: "Total solar eclipses are special events in the Universe. In addition to requiring a moon at just the right distance with just the right size, a planet must also have a star at just the right distance with just the right size. You don't want to miss this rare and easy opportunity to view such a wonderful cosmic performance!"

For those just now making the decision to try to get a glimpse of this once in a lifetime eclipse, Hotels.com has picked hotels that still have availability – all located within a few hours' drive (at most!) to locations across the path of the eclipse. Plus, great places to stay are on this deals page.

Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska —Element Omaha Midtown Crossing 4.4 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $209 per night**

—Element Omaha Midtown Crossing Omaha, Nebraska —Magnolia Hotel 4.3 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $169 per night

—Magnolia Hotel Additional option: Sonesta ES Suites Omaha

Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas —The Bluemont Hotel 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $184 per night

—The Bluemont Hotel Manhattan, Kansas —Anderson Bed & Breakfast 4.9 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $141 per night

—Anderson Bed & Breakfast Additional option: Clubhouse Inn Topeka

Missouri

Idaho

Boise, Idaho —The Riverside Hotel 4.2 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $318 per night

—The Riverside Hotel Meridian, Idaho —My Place Hotel—Meridian 4.6 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $198 per night

—My Place Hotel—Meridian

Kentucky

All of these properties and many more can be booked via the Hotels.com mobile app, available on iOS and android.