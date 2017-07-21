Extended Stay America® hotels (ESA), the largest owner operated hotel chain in the U.S., has announced the completion of the brand's largest renovation and improvement program in company history. Having invested more than $1 billion over the past five years on portfolio-wide enhancements for the brand's more than 620 properties nationwide, Extended Stay America has both ensured guests' stays are comfortable and convenient, and set a solid foundation for the brand's next stage of development and growth.

"Our renovation initiative has been a huge success. The hotels look fantastic and our guests are enjoying a fresh, clean and comfortable stay. As with all of our initiatives at Extended Stay America, our primary goal was to improve our guests' experiences and deliver outstanding value," said Executive Vice President of Marketing and Revenue Management Tom Buoy. "We're giving consumers $1 billion reasons to think differently about Extended Stay America."

With over 20 years of experience hosting extended stay travelers, Extended Stay America has refined and defined what travelers need and expect in the mid-priced extended stay segment. Extended Stay America's newly renovated portfolio aims to accommodate every type of guest, with a particular focus on extended stay travelers. Recognizing these guests' desire for practical, home-like accommodations, the brand's renovated properties feature fully-equipped kitchens in every guest room with a full-size refrigerator, stovetop, cooking utensils, dishes, silverware and the "Away From Home Cooking" cookbook with travel-friendly recipes and supermarket shortcuts from Food Network™ Host, Sunny Anderson. Beyond renovating over 68,000 guest rooms, hotel exteriors and lobbies took on a fresh new look with a color palette designed to provide a welcoming first impression for arriving guests.

Renovating responsibly has been integral to Extended Stay America's approach in executing this brand-wide refresh. To ensure this initiative had as little impact to the environment as possible, the company embarked on an extensive recycling and donation program over the past few years, diverting an estimated 27 million cubic feet of material from landfills to date.

Extended Stay America's enhanced properties will usher the hotelier into its next generation and five-year growth plan. Through ethnographic studies and research, Extended Stay America has identified guest behaviors and needs that have led to innovative guest-inspired improvements unlike anything else in the midscale extended stay segment. The strategy will feature Extended Stay America's first ever franchising program, a return to new hotel builds after over a decade and intuitive redesigns, including smart storage, reimagined common spaces and an exclusive double-queen room design.

For more information about Extended Stay America or to book your next stay, visit ESA.com or call 800-804-3724.