Extended Stay America® Completes $1 Billion Renovation And Improvement Initiative
Investing more than $1 billion to upgrade guests' stays with record-breaking portfolio-wide enhancements, hotelier inspires guests to think differently about Extended Stay America
With over 20 years of experience hosting extended stay travelers, Extended Stay America has refined and defined what travelers need and expect in the mid-priced extended stay segment. Extended Stay America's newly renovated portfolio aims to accommodate every type of guest, with a particular focus on extended stay travelers. Recognizing these guests' desire for practical, home-like accommodations, the brand's renovated properties feature fully-equipped kitchens in every guest room with a full-size refrigerator, stovetop, cooking utensils, dishes, silverware and the "Away From Home Cooking" cookbook with travel-friendly recipes and supermarket shortcuts from Food Network™ Host, Sunny Anderson. Beyond renovating over 68,000 guest rooms, hotel exteriors and lobbies took on a fresh new look with a color palette designed to provide a welcoming first impression for arriving guests.
Renovating responsibly has been integral to Extended Stay America's approach in executing this brand-wide refresh. To ensure this initiative had as little impact to the environment as possible, the company embarked on an extensive recycling and donation program over the past few years, diverting an estimated 27 million cubic feet of material from landfills to date.
Extended Stay America's enhanced properties will usher the hotelier into its next generation and five-year growth plan. Through ethnographic studies and research, Extended Stay America has identified guest behaviors and needs that have led to innovative guest-inspired improvements unlike anything else in the midscale extended stay segment. The strategy will feature Extended Stay America's first ever franchising program, a return to new hotel builds after over a decade and intuitive redesigns, including smart storage, reimagined common spaces and an exclusive double-queen room design.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc. ("ESA") is the largest integrated hotel owner/operator in North America. Its subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. ("ESH"), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with over 620 hotels and 68,000 rooms. ESA manages all of ESH's properties, providing over 8,000 jobs at hotel properties and corporate headquarters. Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment, with approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor. Visit www.esa.com for more information.