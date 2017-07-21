Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) Hosts Launch Party in London to Celebrate the Recent Opening of its First Global Sales Office in Europe
Pictured at the event are:
- Photo 1 (from left): ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe Mark Gorgon; Iain Tonna, President, Questex-McLean Events; and ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot.
- Photo 2 (from left): ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot; Caroline Lumgair-Georges, Founder and Managing Director, Eventful; Claire Gardner, Operations Director, Eventful; Charlotte Brighi, Director of Sales – U.K., Switzerland, South America, Scandinavia and Australia for L'Hotel Du Collectionneur Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France; and ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe Mark Gorgon.
- Photo 3 (from left): ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe Mark Gorgon; Rebecca Duncan, Manager, Partnership Development, Virgin Atlantic Airways; Chris Parnham, Managing Director, Absolute Corporate Events; ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot; and ALHI's Executive Director of Global Sales Peter Groom.
- Photo 4 (from left): Sue Massey, Operational Director, Grass Roots Meetings and Events; Amina Bentamoune, Senior Operations Manager, Grass Roots Meetings and Events; and Lorna Herriott, Operations Manager, Grass Roots Meetings and Events.
ALHI
provides one-call access for its distinctive membership of more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. In addition to offering distinguished hotels and resorts worldwide, ALHI's portfolio features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no cost to accounts.
For more information, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office. In Europe, contact Peter Groom or Mark Gorgon in the U.K. at +44 (0) 207-379-6793, email pgroom@alhi.com or mgorgon@alhi.com , and visit alhi.com .
