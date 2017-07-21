LONDON, U.K. -- Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the world's leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the Meetings & Incentive marketplace, held a festive and chic launch party on July 10, 2017 to celebrate the recent opening of its first Global Sales office in Europe (in London). Conducted at Central London's stylish Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch, a distinguished member of ALHI's worldwide portfolio, the event was attended by more than 75 meeting professionals, association executives, incentive specialists and business executives. Held at the luxurious hotel's Sky Terrace Bar, the event was hosted by ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot; Vice President, U.K. and Europe Mark Gorgon; and Executive Director of Global Sales Peter Groom. Also in attendance were representatives of 15 of ALHI's prestigious member hotels and resorts. In addition to ALHI, the event was co-hosted by Global DMC Partners, Kempinski Hotels, Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch, Virgin Atlantic and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Pictured at the event are:

Photo 1 (from left): ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe Mark Gorgon ; Iain Tonna , President, Questex-McLean Events; and ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot .

(from left): ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe ; , President, Questex-McLean Events; and ALHI's Chief Sales Officer . Photo 2 (from left): ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot ; Caroline Lumgair-Georges , Founder and Managing Director, Eventful; Claire Gardner , Operations Director, Eventful; Charlotte Brighi , Director of Sales – U.K., Switzerland, South America, Scandinavia and Australia for L'Hotel Du Collectionneur Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France; and ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe Mark Gorgon .

(from left): ALHI's Chief Sales Officer ; , Founder and Managing Director, Eventful; , Operations Director, Eventful; , Director of Sales – U.K., Switzerland, South America, Scandinavia and Australia for L'Hotel Du Collectionneur Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France; and ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe . Photo 3 (from left): ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe Mark Gorgon ; Rebecca Duncan , Manager, Partnership Development, Virgin Atlantic Airways; Chris Parnham , Managing Director, Absolute Corporate Events; ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot ; and ALHI's Executive Director of Global Sales Peter Groom .

(from left): ALHI's Vice President, U.K. and Europe ; , Manager, Partnership Development, Virgin Atlantic Airways; , Managing Director, Absolute Corporate Events; ALHI's Chief Sales Officer ; and ALHI's Executive Director of Global Sales . Photo 4 (from left): Sue Massey, Operational Director, Grass Roots Meetings and Events; Amina Bentamoune, Senior Operations Manager, Grass Roots Meetings and Events; and Lorna Herriott, Operations Manager, Grass Roots Meetings and Events.

ALHI

provides one-call access for its distinctive membership of more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. In addition to offering distinguished hotels and resorts worldwide, ALHI's portfolio features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no cost to accounts.

For more information, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office. In Europe, contact Peter Groom or Mark Gorgon in the U.K. at +44 (0) 207-379-6793, email pgroom@alhi.com or mgorgon@alhi.com , and visit alhi.com .

Contact

Karen Lamonica

PR Contact

Phone: (407) 788-7070, ext. 208

Send Email