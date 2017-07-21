Alex Cabañas, Benchmark CEO, Tedxwilmington Talk Presentation on Memorable Service
Theme: The Bar is So Low-The Unfortunate & Fortunate Realities of Memorable Service
Contact
Ken Ellens
Ken Ellens Communications
Phone: +1 201-758-2864
Fax: +1 201-758-2865
Send Email
About BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company
BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, is a trailblazer in the development, management, marketing andowner-advisory services of resorts, hotels, conference centers and exclusive private clubs. In addition to the company’s established, iconic Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio, the newly-branded Gemstone Collection is a distinctive luxury portfolio of independent hotels & resorts in highly select and preferred destinations.
Benchmark has a combined portfolio of over 70 extraordinary properties domestically and internationally,including 8,000 guestrooms, and 10,000 staff members that are passionately committed to delivering the industry’s most vibrant, unrivaled and memory-making experiences. Many properties have been recognized with the Benchmark Conference Centers® mark of meeting excellence.
BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company, is based in The Woodlands (Houston), Texas, and has regionaloffices in Park City, Utah; Miami, Florida; New Brunswick, New Jersey; Seattle Washington; and Tokyo, Japan. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com