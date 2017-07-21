External Article

New York hotels: the next wave of micro hotels - curbed.com

Micro hotels aren’t exactly a new trend, but the format—itty bitty rooms that are good for sleeping and not much else—is constantly evolving, with a new breed of tiny lodgings emphasizing good design and plush perks as a way of luring travelers.

And in the next few months, New York City will see an influx of these, as established brands seek to open new properties—see Pod Hotels, which launches its first Williamsburg outpost this year—and emerging ones get a foothold in the city. Here’s what you can expect from this next wave of micro hotels in NYC.