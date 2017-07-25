Ascott Notches Up Business Transformation With Acquisition Of 80% Stake In Synergy Global Housing In U.S.
Second majority-stake acquisition within a month as Ascott gathers momentum to surpass global portfolio target of 80,000 units well ahead of 2020
-
Photo of Mr Lee Chee Koon, Ascott’s Chief Executive Officer (middle), with co-founders of Synergy Global Housing Mr Henry Luebbert and Mr Jack Jensky after signing the deal which would see Ascott acquiring an 80% stake in Synergy.
-
Photo of Synergy’s properties – Mosso located in San Francisco and The Park located in Orange County
-
The Park in Orange County
CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), is acquiring an 80% stake in Synergy Global Housing (Synergy), a leading accommodation provider in the U.S., for US$33.7 million (approximately S$46.7 million).
In addition to Global Solution Centres in Dublin, Ireland, Hyderabad, India and Singapore, Synergy has a strong foothold in the U.S., where it leases apartments from partners and property owners to rent to corporate clients. In particular, this investment will give Ascott an immediate presence and access to corporations based in Silicon Valley, which include high-tech powerhouses boasting achievements and influence that extend well beyond the San Francisco Bay Area.
Contact
Joan Tan
Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone: (65) 6713 2864
Send Email
About The Ascott Limited
The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international serviced residence owner-operators. It has over 30,000 operating serviced residence units in key cities of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, as well as over 22,000 units which are under development, making a total of more than 52,000 units in over 300 properties. The company operates three award-winning brands – Ascott, Citadines and Somerset, along with The Crest Collection and lyf. Ascott"s portfolio spans more than 100 cities across 29 countries.
Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific's first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning serviced residence brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.
Ascott"s achievements have been recognised internationally. Recent awards include DestinAsian Readers" Choice Awards 2017 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand"; TTG China Travel Awards 2017 for "Best Serviced Residence Operator in China"; World Travel Awards 2016 for "Leading Serviced Apartment Brand" in Asia, Europe and the Middle East; Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand"; Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Apartment Company"; Business Traveller UK Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Apartment Company" and Business Traveller China Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand". For a full list of awards, please visit www.theascott.com/ascottlimited/awards.html.
About CapitaLand Limited
CapitaLand is one of Asia"s largest real estate companies. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it is an owner and manager of a global portfolio worth more than S$78 billion as at 31 December 2016, comprising integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices, homes, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and funds. Present across more than 130 cities in over 20 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia.
CapitaLand"s competitive advantage is its significant asset base and extensive market network. Coupled with extensive design, development and operational capabilities, the Group develops and manages high-quality real estate products and services. It also has one of the largest investment management businesses in Asia and a stable of five REITs listed in Singapore and Malaysia – CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust and CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust.
Visit www.capitaland.com for more information