Photo of Mr Lee Chee Koon, Ascott’s Chief Executive Officer (middle), with co-founders of Synergy Global Housing Mr Henry Luebbert and Mr Jack Jensky after signing the deal which would see Ascott acquiring an 80% stake in Synergy.

CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), is acquiring an 80% stake in Synergy Global Housing (Synergy), a leading accommodation provider in the U.S., for US$33.7 million (approximately S$46.7 million).

The acquisition will expand Ascott's footprint in the U.S. and strengthen its extensive range of international-class serviced residences for corporate customers worldwide. It will also triple Ascott's portfolio from over 1,000 units to about 3,000 units in the U.S. This acquisition is yet another move to transform Ascott's global operating platform following hot on the heels of its investment in Quest Apartment Hotels earlier this month, which will leapfrog Ascott to become the largest serviced residence provider in Australasia.

In addition to Global Solution Centres in Dublin, Ireland, Hyderabad, India and Singapore, Synergy has a strong foothold in the U.S., where it leases apartments from partners and property owners to rent to corporate clients. In particular, this investment will give Ascott an immediate presence and access to corporations based in Silicon Valley, which include high-tech powerhouses boasting achievements and influence that extend well beyond the San Francisco Bay Area.

