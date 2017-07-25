LOS ANGELES, CA – InvoTech Systems, Inc., a solutions provider for hotels, casinos, and resorts worldwide, announced The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah implemented its RFID Uniform System to manage uniforms for 600+ person staff. InvoTech has implemented inventory management systems for hundreds of international hotel, casinos, and resorts worldwide. Please click here for more information on InvoTech's uniform, linen, and laundry systems for efficient operations.

InvoTech has several Uniform System installations in the Middle-East, but this is the first in Saudi Arabia. The InvoTech Uniform System is used in more than 35 Ritz-Carlton hotels worldwide.

The RFID technology allows for multiple uniforms to be processed simultaneously and automatically. The InvoTech Uniform System establishes a perpetual uniform inventory and has extensive reporting capabilities to determine and forecast appropriate uniform purchases. The system manages employee uniform assignments and tracks laundry activity without manually sorting and hand-counting. This provides significant cost saving benefits by eliminating losses, reducing purchases, and lowering laundry bills.

"The InvoTech on-site installation services were very professional and knowledgeable. The training was on-point and clear. During the implementation and installation, the InvoTech installer made sure that that our staff were very comfortable with the daily processes and the managers understood the reports and benefits.", said Sudhir Gogeneni, Assistant Director of Rooms

"The luxury hotel is true to every sense of the word, and the uniforms reflect the same standards. Monitoring the upkeep of the uniforms will ensure that reflection stays true to what The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah is trying to achieve, which is one of the many benefits our Uniform System provides.", said Oswald Lares, InvoTech Systems, Director of Sales & Marketing.

InvoTech's clients include Madison Square Garden, Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida, MGM Resorts International, The Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott, Hilton Hotels, Loews Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, and the Empire State Building. International clients include LEGOLAND Dubai and Japan, Venetian Macau; MGM Macau; MGM Cotai; Park Hyatt Sydney, Australia; Perth Arena, Australia; Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Korea; Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore; Systematic Laundry, Singapore; Genting Malaysia; and Palace Resorts and Laundry, Mexico.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah

The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah boasts striking architecture and elegantly designed spaces. InvoTech's UHF-RFID Uniform System will manage The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah inventory for its 600+ employees operating in this 224-room luxury hotel with two restaurants, spa, 20 meeting spaces, conference facilities, press room, ballrooms, and a full array of other amenities.

Located along the Al Hamra Corniche and overlooking the Red Sea, the palatial hotel celebrates classical design with Arabic accents featuring Royal Suites that blend the essence of glamour, Saudi heritage and provoke a feeling of Royalty. The hotel experience also offers exceptional dining venues that combine authenticity with regal ambience. As befitting a hotel of such imperial stature, guests are offered a selection of gourmet dining venues, including Reyhana, the signature all-day dining buffet restaurant featuring international favorites; and Karamel lobby lounge for leisurely breakfast, lunch or the signature afternoon tea. For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/jeddah

