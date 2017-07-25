External Article

Customized Travel Is Essential For The Tourism Sector Prosperity

tourism-review.com

Customized travel and journey with 'no fissures' will be the catalyst for success in the travel industry over the next five to seven years, according to a new study by A.T. Kearney titled 'What if? Imagining the future of the travel industry’

According to A.T. Kearney‘s new report, the travel industry must prepare itself to cope with economic and political turmoil if it wants to make the most out of future economic growth.

The collaborative economy, the virtual reality and the 'Internet of Things' have improved the traveler’s experience that exists today. However, geopolitical, social and economic events in global scale are altering and dividing the world we live in, which will limit the potential for progress in the travel sector unless companies take imminent action, according to the report.